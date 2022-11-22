Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
New barriers placed outside Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store after fatal SUV crash
HINGHAM, Mass. — New barriers were placed outside a Massachusetts Apple store days after one person was killed and 20 others hurt when an SUV crashed into the store at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. It wasn't clear when the Apple store at the Hingham Derby...
49-Year-Old New Bedford Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On Thanksgiving: Police
A 49-year-old man from New Bedford has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Thanksgiving, authorities said. State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near I-195 on Route 18 North in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Massachusetts State Police report. Investigation revealed that Juan Ruiz...
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
One dead after car bursts into flames in crash on Mass. interstate
WESTPORT, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning. According to police, just after 2 a.m., troopers and firefighters responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 West to Route 88 in Westport. Upon...
fallriverreporter.com
Three 20+ year-olds from Massachusetts indicted in murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted three men in connection with the September, 2021 murder of a 16-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. This week, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez, and 23-yar-old Angel Colon, with one...
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)
HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton
BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man. The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed. According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy
A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
Comments / 0