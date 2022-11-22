ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
Three 20+ year-olds from Massachusetts indicted in murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry

A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted three men in connection with the September, 2021 murder of a 16-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. This week, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez, and 23-yar-old Angel Colon, with one...
BROCKTON, MA
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)

HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport

(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
WESTPORT, MA
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy

A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

