FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRBI Radio
Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder display opens next Friday
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Arts Council and the City of Batesville have announced that a new winter visual display will be installed downtown in time for the holidays. Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village...
WLWT 5
Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner
LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
Eaton Register Herald
1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
consistentlycurious.com
Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Cincinnati, NKY, and SE Indiana
This is your one-stop guide to CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY & SOUTHEAST INDIANA Christmas lights organized by neighborhood. Plan your custom route using Google Maps adding multiple stops or choose a route below. THE FULL LIST of addresses is below. Lights will remain up through 12/31. Follow along with Consistently Curious...
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
linknky.com
Dilapidated Covington property remodeled to $550K home
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Real estate in Covington has become a prime target for small investors looking to turn dilapidated homes into modern masterpieces. Covington’s housing stock...
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati grocery stores welcome last-minute Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI — Ingredients to make Thanksgiving dishes weighed down Pamela Fowler's shopping cart Wednesday. "Chicken gravy with the chicken mixed up in it, macaroni-and-cheese, greens, candy yams," Fowler said. Fowler had just finished navigating the Kroger store in downtown Cincinnati. "How crowded was the store today?" WLWT's Todd Dykes...
WLWT 5
'The memory of Gloria has never left us': Effort to bring change from tragedy almost ready for construction
Change is coming from tragedy as the effort to make a bridge safer for cyclists and pedestrians is expected to begin by early next year. An urgency to fix problems on the bridge came after one of Covington’s most well-known residents was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike.
WLWT 5
Humane Association of Warren County shelter hosts Thanksgiving for pets
LEBANON, Ohio — The Humane Association of Warren County got its animal residents in the holiday spirit by serving them food for a Thanksgiving celebration!. The animals enjoyed a plate of turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans, called "Feasts for the Beasts". The shelter's longest resident is a 2-year-old...
Wayne County farmer's Facebook page hit by hackers who are posting racy photos
Small businesses in Central Indiana say they are locked out of their Facebook pages because of hackers.
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
WRBI Radio
Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving
Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
WLWT 5
Oxford police investigating after Lions Club Christmas trees damaged
OXFORD, Ohio — On Wednesday, the Oxford Police Department reported that Christmas trees at the Lions Club have been damaged. The Lions Club is a philanthropic and generous community service organization that sells trees to raise money for a number of efforts — the main one being assisting those who are blind and visually impaired.
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
