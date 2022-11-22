Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Michigan announces uniform combo for The Game
The most important game of the season for the Michigan Wolverines is tomorrow and for The Game, they’ll be wearing all white on the road in Columbus. This is the second time this season the Wolverines have worn all white, with the first being in the road win over Rutgers. Personally, I’m more of a fan of the all-blue look (plus from a superstition standpoint, it’s what they wore in last year’s game, albeit it was a home game), but the all-white is a nice change of pace.
Maize n Brew
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State Preview: Hatred, excitement, stress, hope
In some ways, there are no words that can do this justice. In shades of 2006 and 2016, another colossal showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is upon us. While the season stakes (a Big Ten Championship Game and likely College Football Playoff berth) are enormous, the impact this game could have on the rivalry as a whole is just as substantial.
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star Ohio LB Breeon Ishmail commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines are beginning to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class, as three-star athlete Breeon Ishmail announced his commitment to the program on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, per his Twitter page, hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and was offered by the Wolverines back...
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans think the Wolverines take down OSU
We are less than 24 hours away from the greatest rivalry of all time writing another chapter in the history books — The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. No one knows how this game is going to unfold, but we’ll find out soon enough.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: How can Michigan overcome Ohio State on the road?
The game we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. No. 3 Michigan heads to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State. Both teams are 11-0 with sights on Indy and the CFP. Above all, both fight for the pride and bragging rights of their program and their state. Which team will emerge victorious?
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Well, folks, we made it. The last week of the 2022 college football regular season is finally here. The biggest game of the weekend — as it usually is — is No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. With a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff up for grabs, both teams duke it out with everything on the line.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey welcomes undefeated Harvard to Yost for two games
Despite getting swept last weekend by No. 2 Minnesota, the Michigan Wolverines (9-5, 2-4) only fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in the latest polls. Voters — just like anyone with the power of sight — understood the uphill battle the Wolverines faced last weekend with six players missing due to illness in game one, and five missing in game two due to illness or injury.
Maize n Brew
Revisiting the original Game of the Century between Michigan and Ohio State in 2006
It’s 3rd and 1 from the Michigan 28-yard line. Ohio State has the ball and a four-point lead with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter. Fifth-year center Doug Datish points out a would-be blitzer, looks between his legs at quarterback Troy Smith, waits a beat and snaps the ball.
Maize n Brew
Three Ohio State Buckeyes to watch against Michigan
Last week, the Michigan Wolverines were tested by a good Illinois Fighting Illini team in a thrilling 19-17 win in Ann Arbor. To this point, it may have been their most comparable opponent of the season. But as is November football, it’s time to move on to even bigger and better things. That comes in the form of the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The time has come. It’s the biggest week of the college football season for many teams, and that is certainly the case for the Michigan Wolverines as they take on their bitter rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’ll be a contest that will determine much for the remainder of the season. The winner secures a spot in the Big Ten Championship and likely the College Football Playoff.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Major four-star CB target recaps visit for Illinois game
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone, and welcome to today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup!. On today’s roundup, we will recap a couple more recruits who visited for the Illinois game last weekend, as well as an interesting update on a few international targets. We begin with one of the most important recruits left on the board in 2023.
Maize n Brew
Key matchups: Weaknesses must be overcome to win The Game
The time has come. Stakes are high as ever for this iteration of The Game, as the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes both have their sights on a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth. None of the previous 11 games have stopped either team, but someone is falling short this weekend.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Jackson State
Thanksgiving Eve might generally be a relaxed affair for many, but for Michigan Wolverines basketball it was business as usual. In a game that will largely be viewed on it’s bookends, the Wolverines started slow, flexed their muscle in the middle and got a bit too easy going at the end.
Maize n Brew
Jackson State vs. Michigan Preview: Just be normal for once please
The Michigan Wolverines decided Saturday’s near football disaster was not stressful enough and just about fell flat on their face against the Ohio Bobcats on Sunday. While that eventual win put the basketball team at 4-1, none of those four victories have been comprehensive dominations, with even the blowout of Pitt starting slow in the first half.
Maize n Brew
Ohio native Rod Moore discusses The Game’s personal importance to him
There have been many stories over the years about “traitors” in the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry; recruits that either came from Ohio and signed with the Wolverines, or vice versa. As safety Rod Moore would tell you, those stories are largely overblown. In his family especially, there’s nothing...
Maize n Brew
Discussing Nathan Efobi’s commitment, where Michigan stands with Illinois game visitors
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Recruiting is starting to pick up a bit for the Michigan Wolverines. They acquired a commitment last...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy’s philosophical heading into Ohio State: ‘Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war’
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the team is preparing the same way they do every week. Granted, this isn’t any other week. 11-0 Michigan at 11-0 Ohio State. McCarthy knows the magnitude of the matchup. He says attention to detail will tighten up, and “everything’s gonna get amplified in a positive direction”.
Maize n Brew
Seven Michigan State players charged following Big House tunnel incident
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against seven members of the Michigan State football team for their involvement in the Big House tunnel assault last month: cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive end Zion Young and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.
