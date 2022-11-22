The most important game of the season for the Michigan Wolverines is tomorrow and for The Game, they’ll be wearing all white on the road in Columbus. This is the second time this season the Wolverines have worn all white, with the first being in the road win over Rutgers. Personally, I’m more of a fan of the all-blue look (plus from a superstition standpoint, it’s what they wore in last year’s game, albeit it was a home game), but the all-white is a nice change of pace.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO