wuga.org
State and national GOP groups challenge Saturday voting
The fight over Saturday voting in Georgia continues after several Republican organizations filed an appeal Tuesday afternoon to the Supreme Court of Georgia. Saturday early voting was initially blocked by the Secretary of State's office due to a law preventing such voting within two days of a holiday. A Fulton County judge last week rebuffed the Secretary of State's office and ruled that Saturday voting could go ahead.
Legislators from both sides gather to honor Ralston
Legislators from across Georgia and across party lines gathered underneath the Gold Dome Tuesday to pay tribute to former House Speaker David Ralston, who died last week. Speaking at the capitol, Governor Brian Kemp listed some of Ralston’s key accomplishments including a mental health reform bill passed earlier this year, a 2020 hate crimes bill, and a 2015 transportation funding package.
