I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trial

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

A trio of celebrities will be covered in bugs and sludge during tonight’s bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ITV have shared a first look at the challenge - titled “Grot Yoga” - featuring Mike Tindall , Seann Walsh and, of course, Boy George .

All three celebrities can be heard making an “om” sound as they take their yoga position - “the burrowing cockroach” - before sludge is poured over their backs.

They were forced to hold the position until Ant hit a gong.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

