Hingham, MA

Hingham Apple store crash - updates: Mystery over driver and cause of collision that killed one and injured 19

By Gustaf Kilander and Oliver O'Connell
 4 days ago

Shortly before 11am on Monday, a car crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, leading to the death of one person while more than a dozen have been injured.

The 19 injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance after the Black SUV smashed through the front window and plowed through the store, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a press conference.

Mr Cruz said the driver was a man that was in the presence of police officers after the crash. He added that he was unable to say at this time if prosecutorial action will be taken, but that there is an “active criminal investigation going on”.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said that several people were pinned against the door at the back of the shop. He added that the structural integrity of the building was being evaluated but that were no concerns at the time of the press briefing.

Mr Cruz said that several 911 calls came in from the Derby Street shops at around 10.45am.

“A dark-coloured SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people,” Mr Cruz told reporters.

The Independent

The Independent

