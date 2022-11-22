The Gift of Experiences Holiday Gift Guide

If you have a person in your life whose love language is quality time over receiving gifts, then you've come to the right place. There's nothing wrong with spoiling your partner, friends and family with tangible gifts, but for some people the most memorable gift you can give them is time spent together. What better way to do that than gifting them with an experience?

Don't settle for that gift card just yet; we have rounded up the best gifts for making memories with your loved one. For the person who already has everything, out holiday gift guide below features 30+ creative holiday gift ideas.

Orlando Holiday Gift Guide

Foodie-Approved Experiences

We all have that one person in our life who is always down to try a new restaurant or stay in and cook something from scratch. Luckily, we have just the thing for the passionate foodie in your life!

The Foreigner – A Culinary Experience

Join award-winning Chef Bruno Fonseca for an intimate, multi-course Omakase-style dinner at this weekly dining experience. Omakase is a Japanese phrase used when ordering food in restaurants that means “I'll leave it up to you”. The chef will create your menu for the night and all you have to do is sit and enjoy it! Get tickets here.

Book a Hands-On Cooking Class

What's more rewarding than cooking a delicious meal for yourself? Orlando has so many cooking class options to put your culinary skills to the test. These classes will teach you the basics and provide you with recipes that will surely impress your guests. Check out our post on where to take a cooking class for a list of the best ones to gift your loved one this holiday season.

Take them to a Romantic Restaurant

If you are a local, you know we have an amazing food scene here in Orlando. There are so many options to satisfy even the pickiest eater. There are also tons of romantic restaurants to take your significant other to for a memorable date. Here's a list of some of our favorites:

For a more extensive list, check out our blog on Orlando's most romantic restaurants .

Date Night Worthy Events

Everyone loves a date night, even more so when someone else has done all of the planning. This section of our holiday gift guide is all about giving your partner or spouse the gift of a romantic night out on the town!

StarLite Cruises certificates make for a perfect gift for everyone on your list! StarLite Cruises has been serving locals and visitors in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area a unique experience for the best value for over 35 years. Gift a day or evening on the water for two, inclusive of cruise & meal service, entertainment, taxes & gratuities!

Special holiday pricing will be available through Christmas Day and certificates are immediately emailed for quick & easy gift-giving.



Here's a list of some more date-night worthy event ideas we know they'll love:

Gift Ideas to Enjoy All Year

What's the gift that keeps on giving? Annual memberships ! Gift your loved one with a membership to one of their favorite parks, museums, or gardens. It's something they'll get to enjoy for more than just one day.

Leu Gardens

One of our favorite local gardens is just minutes away from Downtown Orlando. This 50-acre botanical oasis is designed to inspire visitors to appreciate and understand plants. If your loved one has a green thumb or just loves spending time in nature, they would likely appreciate an annual pass to this beautiful garden. Members get additional perks, like guest passes, free admission to the monthly outdoor movie night series, and discounted prices for garden events and workshops.

Orlando Science Center

The scientist in your life will love an annual membership to the Orlando Science Center . This science museum is for all ages and features cool exhibits, live programming, theaters, events, and so much more.

Orlando Museum of Art

If you know an art connoisseur who is difficult to shop for, a membership to the Orlando Museum of Art is the perfect gift. They'll get to experience engaging temporary exhibitions, community connecting events, and inspiring educational programming all year long!

Bok Tower Gardens

This beautiful garden is located in Lake Wales and has 250 acres you can explore. It's the perfect gift for those who love the outdoors. This gift will provide your family or friend with a year's worth of beautiful music and picturesque gardens.

Memberships also come with reciprocal benefits at gardens all around the country. Check out the membership options here .

READ MORE: Annual Passes in Orlando, Besides the Theme Parks

Gift Ideas For Someone Who Needs a Vacation

Living in a tourist destination has its perks. Because so many people visit Orlando, there are tons of options for a staycation. It's the perfect gift for someone who wants to get away without actually going away.

Unique Overnights

Here are a few of Central Florida's most unique places to staycation:

Resort Day Pass

Treat your significant other to a day spent poolside at one of Orlando's fabulous resort pools. ResortPass allows you to book day passes for resorts in Orlando and beyond, granting you access to utilize the pool and certain amenities without booking an overnight stay. Some passes also include additional discounts on spa services, dining, and more. Check out the options here .

Unique Experiences for Animal Lovers

Orlando is home to so much wildlife. While zoos and aquariums provide all day fun, many animal encounters will make for the perfect gift for the animal lover in your circle.

Here is a list of the ones we highly recommend:

Holiday Gift Guide for the Fun Seeker

If your loved one is always up for a good time, gift them with one! There are tons of fun things to do around the city that will get your adrenaline pumping.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Feature image credit: Hidden Palms Ranch

The post The Gift of Experiences Holiday Gift Guide appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .