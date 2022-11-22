Hinton Christmas parade announced

The annual Hinton Christmas parade is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Hinton’s Hallmark Christmas. The lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Pivont Funeral Home. The tree lighting will be at City Park immediately following the parade.

Before the parade, Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival will be in full swing beginning at 1:30 p.m. Craft vendors, direct sales vendors, and food vendors will fill the town with a multitude of unique wares. The popular Mrs. Clause Market is back for another year of providing a booth filled with affordable gifts and items for kids to purchase.

Donna Pivont is this year’s Christmas Parade Spirit of Hinton honoree.

Other fun family activities will also be available. There will be carriage rides, photo opportunities and more. The town is decked out in Christmas decor that makes a picture-perfect background, especially once the sun sets and the lights come on.

Prior to the festival, on Dec. 1, a Christmas Miniature Town Workshop will be held at the Historic Freight Depot between 6 and 8 p.m. The fee is $20, and pre-registration is required.

Several other activities are planned throughout Dec., including a cookie express and Christmas Walk.

For more information about Christmas activities in Hinton, visit the Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Facebook page.

