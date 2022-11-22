ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Hinton Christmas parade announced

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

The annual Hinton Christmas parade is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Hinton’s Hallmark Christmas. The lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Pivont Funeral Home. The tree lighting will be at City Park immediately following the parade.

Before the parade, Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival will be in full swing beginning at 1:30 p.m. Craft vendors, direct sales vendors, and food vendors will fill the town with a multitude of unique wares. The popular Mrs. Clause Market is back for another year of providing a booth filled with affordable gifts and items for kids to purchase.

Donna Pivont is this year’s Christmas Parade Spirit of Hinton honoree.

Other fun family activities will also be available. There will be carriage rides, photo opportunities and more. The town is decked out in Christmas decor that makes a picture-perfect background, especially once the sun sets and the lights come on.

Prior to the festival, on Dec. 1, a Christmas Miniature Town Workshop will be held at the Historic Freight Depot between 6 and 8 p.m. The fee is $20, and pre-registration is required.

Several other activities are planned throughout Dec., including a cookie express and Christmas Walk.

For more information about Christmas activities in Hinton, visit the Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Facebook page.

Hinton News

HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show

The Hinton Hope Foundation is sponsoring “A Hometown Hinton Christmas Show” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Summers County Memorial Building (handicap accessible). The show will feature local artists of all ages performing your favorite Christmas songs. This year's emcee is WVVA's, Christina Kass. The Hinton Hope Foundation provides college scholarships each year to two Summers County High School Seniors. The proceeds from the show will go towards the scholarship fund. Admission is $10 for ages five and up; $7 with a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will benefit the Summers County Toy Fund (ages birth to 12), which has helped hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts over the years. Monetary donations will also be accepted towards the efforts of the Toy Drive. This is a family-friendly event! Bring extra cash for some yummy concessions.For more information, call 681-238-3045 or visit the Hinton Hope Foundation on Facebook. The post HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Graham House Christmas Dinner planned

The annual Graham House Christmas dinner will take place on Dec. 9 and 10. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $25 each. Choose a night and order tickets through Jimmy Bowling by calling or texting 304-716-6430. According to a recent update, the menu will consist of turkey, stuffed pork loin, mashed […] The post Graham House Christmas Dinner planned appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton is preparing to celebrate the holidays

Hinton is gearing up for Christmas with multiple 2022 events. For example, the Ritz Theater is showing several fan-favorite Christmas movies for free over the coming weeks. Hinton's Hometown Christmas event is happening on Dec. 3 The Hinton Hope Foundation is hosting its annual Christmas concert featuring local talent. According to a recent announcement, the show is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Summers County Memorial Building. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will receive a discounted ticket price. Several days after the Christmas Festival, Hinton's Hometown Christmas is hosting a Cookie Express. Participants will pick up a golden ticket and...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Roses opens in Hinton

The new Roses Department Store in Hinton officially opened its doors on Saturday, Nov. 19. After facing a few delays, the store is finally open to the public. According to a statement from the City of Hinton, a grand opening ceremony, including a ribbon cutting, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1. Hinton News will […] The post Roses opens in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Deadline arrives for Toy Fund donations:

The Summers County Toy Fund is seeking individuals, businesses, civic groups, churches, etc. to adopt children for Christmas. If you would like to adopt a child please contact Darrell Lilly at (304) 466-0476 or Stacy Ford, at (304) 575-7026. If you are unable to adopt a child but would like to donate there are several […] The post Deadline arrives for Toy Fund donations: appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

The Christmas Walk is back!

Remember the hundreds of luminaries lighting the streets, the beauty of the historic churches decked out for Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and neighbors to celebrate? The Christmas Walk has been a much-loved tradition in Hinton for many years. Due to the dangers of spreading the Covid virus, we have not been able to gather for the last 2 years. This year, we will hold the walk once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday evening, Dec. 10 starting at 6 PM to take part. Come, bring your family and friends for a holy and joy-filled evening. The walk will start this year at First Christian Church at 620 Temple Street (the corner of 7th and Temple). The last church will be the First Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Ballengee. A reception at City Park will follow to savor a hot drink, hear the drummers, enjoy snacks and of course, the fine company. The post The Christmas Walk is back! appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Garnett Imogene Ratliff (Jeanie)

RATLIFF Matthew 11:28: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” On November 16, 2022, Garnett Imogene Ratliff (Jeanie) left her frail body behind to stand before her Lord and Savior and gained eternal rest. Jeanie was born on May 30, 1937, in Hinton to the late Reverend E. C. “Buck” and Ruby Keffer Wheeler. Jeanie was a pillar of her community and was a part of many churches and church activities. She was also very active with the Union Rescue Squad for many years; and she worked with her husband at Sears and their...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha […] The post 3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News.
ELKVIEW, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news Nov. 16 – 22

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 16 - 22. Marriages None. Fiduciaries Bradley Trivett, Administrator of the Tammy Marie Grimmett estate; William J Hatcher, Administrator of the Mary Josephine Hatcher estate; Anthony J Taylor, Administrator of the Jay Coleman Taylor estate; Linda J Wood, Administrator of the Lionel Grant Dick estate. Land Transfers Ronnie Lee Smith to Marybeth Herrmann, 0.34 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District; George Brian Taylor to Frank A Selko III and Doris S Selko, 1.01 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District; Southern Country Farms Inc. to James Joseph Blankenship Jr., 2.00 acres, Jumping Branch District; Orville Paul Graham and Virginia Diane Graham to Orville Paul Graham and Virginia Diane Graham, 1 acre more or less and 17.70 acres more or less, Greenbrier Rural District; John David Meadows to Robert Darren Atwell, 40 acres more or less, Forest Hill District; Linda Rider to Linda Rider, 70 square feet, more or less, Talcott District; James D Tabor II to Yubecca Bragg, 3 acres more or less, Green Sulpher District. RELATED: Click here to see past editions of Summers County Courthouse news The post Summers County Courthouse news Nov. 16 – 22 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Potts Creek Tree Farm prepares for grand opening

Picture it: snow blows gently through the air, and you're wrapped up tight in a heavy coat and scarf as your family piles into the car and heads out to find the perfect Christmas tree. Holiday music plays softly on the radio, and everything is perfect and beautiful. Memories like this are treasured moments preserved in time and cherished. A new tree farm, Potts Creek Tree Farm in Waiteville, is preparing to be the local destination for creating such iconic winter moments. According to the owner, Darla Miller, the idea for this farm began some time ago with one of her clients,...
WAITEVILLE, WV
Hinton News

‘Spirit of Hinton’ honors bestowed on local florist

HINTON, WV (Hinton News) – Hinton Mayor Jack Scott says he could think of no one more worthy or deserving of this year’s Spirit of Hinton honor than lifelong resident and longtime florist Donna Mock Pivont. “Donna has spent her entire life supporting our community, and it’s our honor and privilege to recognize her as our 2022 Christmas Parade Spirit of Hinton honoree and at a city reception with the Christmas King and Queen.” The City of Hinton’s Christmas Parade will be held on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. during the city’s Hometown Christmas Festival. Donna has been married to her husband...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Temporary bridge completed on Route 20

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Over the weekend, West Virginia Department of Highways crews constructed a bridge near the culvert collapse on Route 20. Work began at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, requiring the road to shut down. The intention was to have the road back open at 7 a.m. Monday; however, the crews worked tirelessly and were able to open the area shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday. The bridge is a temporary solution to keep the path safe until crews can complete a more permanent repair. Concerns abounded in the community regarding the safety of the road after heavy...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Rebecca A. Neely Lilly, 80

LILLY Rebecca A. Neely Lilly, 80, of Pipestem, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Bowers Hospice House following a long illness. Born April 1, 1942, at Bluefield, WV, she was the daughter of the late Cary B. and Blanche Keaton Neely. She was a member of Painters Chapel United Methodist Church and a full-time mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly and would do anything she could for them. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and writing poetry. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Lilly; one son, Michael S. Lilly; one brother, Gary W. Neely; and a special cousin,...
PIPESTEM, WV
Hinton News

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance […] The post W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital appeared first on The Hinton News.
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […] The post Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments appeared first on The Hinton News.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton 2nd Saturdays invites everyone to shop Small Business Saturday

Join Hinton's 2nd Saturdays on November 26, 2022, when they invite everyone to join their annual #shopsmall event! This year a variety of vendors will be set up inside the McCreery Event & Conference Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Come shop for Avon, Scentsy, fine woodworking, clothing, jewelry, Christmas crafts and gifts, and much more! Summers County Humane Society will be on hand with hotdogs and nachos too! In addition to shopping from vendors inside the McCreery, Hinton 2nd Saturdays invite everyone to #shopsmall throughout our hometown. Stop by shops like Big-4, BOHO and Otter & Oak among others, for that perfect Christmas gift. In addition, dine at Lucky Rivers & The Market for a delicious lunch, or stop by Otter & Oak Café for hot cocoa or coffee to warm you up while out and about. We hope to see everyone on Small Business Saturday! The post Hinton 2nd Saturdays invites everyone to shop Small Business Saturday appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

REACHH Holds first annual chili cook off

Summers County REACHH held its first annual Chili'n on the New chili cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 5. Individuals, businesses and organizations cooked up batches of their unique chili recipes in a contest to see who would garner the most votes from the community. Varieties ranged from extremely spicey to traditional and vegetarian. In addition to the various types of chili to try, multiple vendors set up selling jewelry, clothing, handmade items, art and much more. Participants included members of the City of Hinton Fire Department, the Summers County ACWP, West Virginia State Troopers with the Summers County detachment, chefs, home cooks...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies to invest $60m in Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy. “I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

