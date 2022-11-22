ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Ashe County arrest reports

By Compiled By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 14

Lisa D. Davis, 53, of Creston, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony larceny and possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility. Davis is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Matthew N. Jordan, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on two counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and two counts of injury to real property. Jordan was released on Nov. 18 under a $70,000 secured bond.

Nov. 15

Alonzo M. Miller, 42, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was released on Nov. 16 under a $1,500 secured bond.

Nov. 16

Christy L. Nelson, 38, of Apex, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and resisting a public officer. Nelson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Nov. 17

Calvin E. Greer, 38, of Creston, was charged with not paying child support. Greer was released on Nov. 17 under a $350 secured bond.

Joshua A. Royal, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with assault to inflict serious injury. Royal was released on Nov. 17 under a $1,000 secured bond.

Nov. 18

Davie A. Bledsoe, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, resisting a public officer and failure to pay monies. Bledsoe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $393 secured bond.

Troy S. Latham, 42, of Creston, was charged with failure to appear on two counts of driving with a revoked license. Latham was released on Nov. 18 under a $450 cash bond.

Paul E. Millsaps, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Millsaps is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.

Carson D. Parsons, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of simple assault. Parsons was released on Nov. 18 under a $2,000 secured bond.

Paul E. Wingler, 53, of Millers Creek, was charged with felony larceny. Wingler was released on Nov. 20 under a $5,000 secured bond.

Nov. 19

Keith C. Miller, 75, of Lansing, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.

Nov. 20

David S. Blankenship, 51, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Blankenship was released on Nov. 20 under a $10,000 secured bond.

Melena N. Cornett, 28, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting larceny, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cornett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,500 secured bond.

Sarah J. Ferguson, 37, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Ferguson was released on Nov. 20.

William A. Shumate, 38, of Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Shumate is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.

