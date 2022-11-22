Read full article on original website
Related
An Interview with Danyel Smith, Author of Shine Bright, the Best Music Book of the Year
Danyel Smith has been a lot of firsts. The journalist, podcaster, editor, and author has been a voice of Black culture for over three decades, as hip-hop was entering the mainstream consciousness and R&B boomed, bringing forth a new wave of pop stars and the frustrating, ostracizing terms of the shifting radio charts. She was a reporter for the San Francisco Weekly, a columnist at ‘90s-era SPIN, the first woman and Black editor to helm Vibe, and the first Black editor to run Billboard. She gave Mariah Carey her first magazine cover; she had a glimpse into the lives of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown; she wrote about the complicated allure of her friend Tupac after his death. When it comes to Black music in contemporary popular culture, Danyel Smith was there. And if she wasn't, she knew someone who was.
Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert
LCD Soundsystem stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new song “New Body Rhumba,” recorded for Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise. Check it out below. “New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first music in five years. The...
“Contingency Song”
Jane Remover’s “Contingency Song” has the liminal atmosphere of an airport terminal, full of beeping and whirring, people who never stop moving around you but won’t look directly at your face. Since their 2021 breakout album frailty, the 19-year-old artist has ventured further into shoegaze and drone music to explore dread and stagnation; the gloomy, six-plus-minute “Contingency Song,” the longest of any of their tracks, continues this trend. Incorporated into its grinding hum is what sounds like slowed-down sirens and whistling wind. As its gloomy climate grows in harshness, Jane shuts down over a destructive relationship: “I pour the boiling water on my hand/I still feel enough to touch myself,” they croon, the image of self-harm echoing lines from an old Laura Les song (“I just held a candle to my fingers/Smell it on my clothes 'cause flesh lingers”). The pulverizing noise soon eclipses them, squealing and churning until a sense of resignation begins to close in.
An Orange Colored Day
Arima Ederra started writing her debut, An Orange Colored Day, after an especially poignant afternoon in the park with a group of friends who had each lost a parent. As the sun was setting, painting the field before them orange, two friends jumped from a tree and started running. Ederra jumped after them, and soon after, she wrote “Free Again,” a warm, exploratory song that revels in the freedom and safety of childhood. The song’s ethos—optimistic but informed by a sadness right outside the frame—defines the album. These soft, reggae-inflected R&B lullabies insist on cherishing beauty, even when Ederra has to find and create it for herself.
Feeble Little Horse
If “I Wanna Be Your Dog” encapsulated Iggy Pop’s fleeting, acquiescent lust, then singer-bassist Lydia Slocum and guitarist-producer Sebastian Kinsler take the trope of romantic possession to full surrender. On “Dog Song (Wet Jeans),” originally released in April 2021, the future Feeble Little Horse bandmates admit defeat in an imbalanced relationship: “I get sick with every touch/Spill it out, I’ll lick it up/I just let you piss on me/Lifted your leg, I was your tree,” Slocum murmurs over a tinny beat and twisted guitar riffs. It’s messy, unexpected, and hypnotic—an early indicator of the group’s bizarre noise-pop appeal, revisited as a bonus track on Saddle Creek’s new reissue of the Pittsburgh quartet’s debut, Hayday.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25
LOS ANGELES — Cormac Roth, a musician and the youngest son of British actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a yearlong bout with cancer, his family confirmed Monday. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy, and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement, obtained by Variety.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner
The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0