Read full article on original website
Related
Wednesday Ending Explained: The Hyde's Identity and Wednesday Addams' Fate Revealed
Jenna Ortega's take on the Addams family daughter ended with a violent battle, shocking reveals, and a cliffhanger to set the stage for season 2 Warning: this post contains spoilers for the Wednesday season finale. The Hyde's identity has been revealed — much to the surprise of many Wednesday viewers. Netflix's newest dark comedy premiered with a fitting amount of double snaps on — you guessed it — Wednesday. All eight episodes of the first season premiered at once, telling a spooky story about teenage Wednesday Addams' first year...
"Those People Had Some Drama!": 18 Real-Life Stories That Folks Really, Really Want To See Turned Into A Biopic
"Why is there not already a film about her?"
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!
Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Cardi B and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with son Wave and daughter Kulture, as well as other family members Cardi B and Offset are taking time for their family this Thanksgiving. The couple celebrated the holiday with 14-month-old son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, as seen in pictures and videos the "Up" rapper shared on Instagram Thursday. Cardi began posing with son Wave as the toddler wore a bright orange matching vest and hat, a white t-shirt, and jeans. Later, he could be seen walking around a coffee...
Blake Shelton Jokingly Demands an Array of Requests for His The Voice Retirement Gifts
"I think an ATV," Shelton said of his top choice, joking to Entertainment Tonight that first-time coach Camila Cabello should buy one for him Blake Shelton announced last month that this will be his last season on The Voice — so he's getting his list of parting gifts ready. The coach, who is married to Gwen Stefani and back in a chair this season on the hit NBC competition series, recently joked to Entertainment Tonight about his retirement requests. "I think an ATV," Shelton, 46, said of his top...
Usher and Sons Usher V and Nayvid Give Back to Atlanta Families on Thanksgiving
Usher felt "blessed to be a blessing" as he and sons Nayvid, 13, and Usher V, 14, helped give back to families in need in Atlanta Thursday Usher is pulling dad duty on Thanksgiving with his little ones. The "U Got It Bad" singer kicked off his holiday celebrations by giving back to families in the city of Atlanta with older sons Naviyd, 13, and Usher V, 14, by his side. The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide over 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting to welcome their first child together in 2023 Tom Pelphrey is feeling thankful for Kaley Cuoco this Thanksgiving. The Flight Attendant actress, 36, who is expecting her first child with the Ozark actor, appeared in a selfie shared on the actor's Instagram Story on Thursday. "Happy Thanksgiving," he captioned the couple's shot, which also featured their two dogs. The photo cuts off at the waist, hiding the mom-to-be's bump, which she's documented in Instagram posts since announcing her pregnancy in October. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale...
Trevor Donovan Says People Should 'Be and Believe What They Want' amid Great American Family Controversy
The former 90210 star, who signed a deal to appear in the Christian faith-based network's films, addressed Candace Cameron Bure's remarks about "traditional marriage" that sparked backlash Trevor Donovan is opening up about his work with the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments made earlier this month. Over a week since The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the Christian faith-based GAF network, the 90210 actor, 44,...
90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Share 'Obligatory Family' Photos on Thanksgiving
"Thankful is an understatement," Loren Brovarnik wrote on Thursday in the Instagram post featuring pictures of herself with her husband Alexei and their three kids Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are grateful for their family of five on Thanksgiving. During the holiday celebration on Thursday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos of their family featuring themselves and three of their kids — daughter Ariel Raya, 11 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 15 months old, and Shai Josef, 2. "Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement....
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents. Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving!...
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Kourtney Kardashian talks about her blended family amid struggles with son Mason, 12, in The Kardashians season 2 finale Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working to make memories for their families. In scenes from a family dinner on the season finale of The Kardashians, the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19, — gathers for dinner at Kourtney's home. "Where am I sitting?" the Blink-182...
Demi Lovato Celebrates Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Jutes: 'Grateful for This Guy'
"Demi is happy and fulfilled right now," an insider told PEOPLE of the singer's relationship Demi Lovato and Jutes celebrated their first holiday as a couple on Thursday. Lovato, 30, told her social media followers how "grateful" she was to spend Thanksgiving with her new beau, singer Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes). Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. First, the singers posed for a sweet mirror selfie in the bathroom. Lovato shared another selfie shortly after with the words "Grateful for this guy...
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
90 Day: Immigration Lawyer Wonders If Jenny Is a 'Spinster' Given Her 30-Year Age Difference with Sumit
Jenny is looking into moving home with her Indian husband, Sumit, but their large age difference sets off red flags for the American immigration system 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jenny Slatten's return to America may not be as easy as had hoped — and not just because husband Sumit Singh still isn't sold on leaving his home country of India. PEOPLE can exclusively share a sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, when Jenny has her first call with an immigration attorney and learns that her 30-year age...
Dean McDermott Shares Tori Spelling's Photo with the Caption 'Hot Wife Alert': 'Holy Smoke Show'
The couple married in 2006 and share five children together Dean McDermott is gushing about his wife. On Wednesday, the Ex's and Uh Oh's podcast host, 56, shared a stunning photo of Tori Spelling in a sparking black jacket and beautiful makeup with the caption. "I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!!" he captioned the image of the 49-year-old. He added that she was "gorgeous" and a "hottie" in the hashtags of the Instagram post. RELATED: I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living — Here...
Mariah Carey Says Only 'Part of' Her Diva Persona 'Is Real': 'I Play Into It'
Mariah Carey is opening up about her diva origin story. The Grammy Award winner, 53, chalked up her prima donna persona to being raised by a Juilliard-trained artist as she admitted that "part of that is real" as she spoke to W Magazine for their Volume 6 The Holiday Issue ahead of her favorite season.
Bachelor in Paradise's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Go Instagram Official on Thanksgiving
Earlier this week, Victoria Fuller confirmed her relationship with Greg Grippo during her appearance on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo have each other to be thankful for on Thanksgiving! The new lovebirds went Instagram official on Thursday after confirming their romance earlier this week. In a clip shared by the former Season 17 The Bachelorette cast member, the couple can be seen sharing their affections for one another, kissing and hugging while hanging out in what appears to be an art exhibition. The two...
People
357K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0