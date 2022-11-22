Read full article on original website
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
Who Are Lester Holt’s Parents? A Look at the ‘NBC Nightly News’ Anchor's Roots
Since the 1980s, anchor Lester Holt has been a name many nightly news viewers have come to know and love. The 63-year-old California native is considered one of the most trusted media professionals, with nearly 40 years in the industry. Lester is also a permanent fixture on NBC, as TV watchers look forward to hearing his authoritative voice on NBC Nightly News every evening.
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66
Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’
On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ in Hot Water For “Tasteless” Brian Laundrie Clue: “Who Writes This Garbage?”
Celebrity Jeopardy! is still feeling the wrath of upset viewers days after including a “tasteless” clue about Brian Laundrie, the man who killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito while they were traveling together on a cross-country trip in 2021. After fans protested the clue, Laundrie’s family is “appalled” and speaking up to demand an apology from the hit quiz show.
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?
American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Watch Previously Unreleased ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Clip
A previously unreleased scene from the comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles has been released in anticipation of the film’s upcoming 35th anniversary. In the clip, Del Griffith (John Candy) and Neal Page (Steve Martin) are seated together on a packed flight. Del begins offering unwanted parts of Neal’s meal to the third man in their row (veteran character actor Bill Erwin). The only thing Neal wants to hang onto is his brownie, that is until a neighboring woman’s hair ruins the desert. Naturally, Neal in annoyed by the situation, but Del remains upbeat regardless.
Neil Young Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Neil Young is one of rock's most brilliant, confounding, defiant and frustrating artists. His long career as a solo act -- which started in 1968 after he left Buffalo Springfield -- is defined by alternately fascinating and infuriating records. Our list of his albums ranked worst to best reveals that his three dozen or so LPs can be pretty much neatly divided down the middle between records you should hear and records you can probably skip.
Here’s Why ZZ Top Just Performed With a Massive 17-String Bass
Fans who saw ZZ Top during their recent tour stop in Huntsville, Ala. witnessed an unusual sight, as bassist Elwood Francis briefly performed using an oversized 17-string bass. The mammoth instrument wasn’t just a prop. Francis proved it could actually be played by using the bass for ZZ Top’s first...
55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd’s First Era Crash Lands With ‘Apples and Oranges’
"Apples and Oranges" was supposed to keep Pink Floyd's commercial momentum going. Instead, it was the death knell for Syd Barrett's tenure in the band. Their No. 6 U.K. smash debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn had followed a pair of stand-alone U.K. hit singles, "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play." Suddenly, Pink Floyd's label was thinking about the group's career in commercial terms. The Christmas shopping season was ahead, preceded by their initial shows in the U.S.
35 Years Ago: ‘The Running Man’ Runs Distant Second to ‘RoboCop’
Being released just four months after Paul Verhoeven’s similarly dystopian satire RoboCop didn’t do the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle The Running Man any favors in retrospect. Like RoboCop, The Running Man posits a near-future where corporate-backed fascism is on the rise and the impoverished masses are placated with low-brow programming and leering propaganda. (Both films’ settings are also near enough to their 1987 release date that the incursion of their high-concept technologies takes place among some affordably recognizable urban settings.)
35 Years Ago: Why Kiss’ Emotional Ballad ‘Reason to Live’ Flopped
Kiss predicted big things from "Reason to Live," the second single from their 1987 album Crazy Nights. On one side of the pond, those expectations were met. The power ballad, co-written by the group's Paul Stanley with hitmaker Desmond Child, became its most successful single ever in the U.K., soaring to No. 4.
ZZ Top Bassist Credits YouTuber Jared Dines for 17-String Oddity
ZZ Top's Elwood Francis took to social media over the weekend to discuss the headline-grabbing 17-string bass that he used during a recent show. He unveiled the oversized monstrosity during the Nov. 5 show at Huntsville, Ala., using it for set opener "Got Me Under Pressure." While many fans simply laughed off the ridiculous-looking curio, other noted the similarities between Francis' 17-string bass and the custom 18-string Ormsby guitar owned by YouTuber and musician Jared Dines.
Bruce Springsteen Says Two-Hour Soundchecks are ‘Fun’
While many musicians regard soundchecks as a necessary technical requirement ahead of playing shows, Bruce Springsteen said he regards them as “fun” – and that’s why he he’s happy to spend as long as two hours on them. In a recent episode of the Questlove...
When Metallica Stole Their First Managers’ Wedding Champagne
James Hetfield cringed as he recalled the moment Metallica repaid their first managers’ kindness by stealing a bottle of champagne they had kept since their wedding. Jon and Marsha Zazula believed so much in the band’s music that they formed Megaforce Records specifically to spread the word about the future thrash icons. Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett appeared in an introduction video for the tribute show they recently held for the late Zazulas.
5 Years Ago: Metallica Confronts Dystopia With ‘Spit Out the Bone’
For many Metallica fans, 2016's Hardwired … to Self-Destruct was a much more satisfying release than anything they’d heard for years. It appeared impossible that the band would ever fully embrace their thrash metal roots, but a number of tracks on Metallica's tenth LP were powerfully reminiscent of the past.
Why Roger Waters Had to Add ‘The Tide Is Turning’ to ‘Radio KAOS’
Roger Waters is well-known for being all about the concepts, but even he bit off more than he could chew when it came to the 1987 album Radio KAOS. Inspired by his friendship with American DJ Jim Ladd, childhood memories of listening to Radio Luxembourg (just about the only way to hear pop songs in the U.K. in the early ‘50s and ‘60s), a paraplegic boy and a violent incident during the British miners’ strike of 1984 and 1985, Radio KAOS was an album so complex that even Waters tried to avoid explaining it.
