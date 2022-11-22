Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Introduces Popular Transforming Robots To The MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes viewers on an adventure that takes Drax and Mantis to Earth in order to get Peter a very special Christmas gift. However, the wildest moment of the entire special is that it introduces GoBots to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Let me repeat that. The GoBots exist in the MCU--and not just as toys.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Sells 5 Million Copies In A Week, Becomes Fastest-Selling First-Party PlayStation Game
Sony's God of War Ragnarok is a record-breaker for PlayStation. The game sold 5.1 million copies during its launch week to set a new record for the "fastest-selling first-party launch game in PlayStation history," the company announced on social media. This covers combined PS4 and PS5 sales through November 13....
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just say it
Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
Gamespot
Netflix's Wednesday Showrunners Were Surprised By One Breakout Character
With the launch of Wednesday on Netflix, we meet a number of new characters when Wednesday Addams is enrolled into the Nevermore Academy boarding school that seems to exclusively teach supernatural misfits. We also get to know brand new takes on the iconic Addams Family characters Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, and Fester, along with an all-new version of Wednesday, herself, played by Jenna Ortega.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Is Only $35, Collector's Edition Gets Steep Discount Too
Gotham Knights, which was released in October, is on sale at Walmart for $35. This includes both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 physical editions. That's 50% off original $70 price tag--a pretty good deal for a game recently launched. Alternatively, you can grab the massive $300 Collector's Edition for only $160 at Amazon.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.
Gamespot
Netflix Is Hiring For A "Brand-New AAA PC Game"
It looks like Netflix could be expanding beyond having games on just mobile devices, as recent job listings point towards the streaming giant working on a AAA game for PC. As spotted by Mobilegamer.biz, job listings for various roles including a game director, art director, and technical director at Netflix Games Studio could be found on Netflix Jobs. The roles all mentioned that the studio were looking for these roles to help develop a new AAA title, with the game director role specifically noting that it's a "brand-new AAA PC game."
Gamespot
Top Gun: Maverick Comes To Streaming In December, Here's When And How To Watch
After a long and successful run in theaters, the Tom Cruise action movie Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream at home on December 22. The film will stream on Paramount+ starting on that date. Paramount+ put out a video on social media to hype the streaming release of...
Gamespot
This Great Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Is Just $300 For Black Friday
Nothing beats an arcade cabinet as an instant attention-grabber, and for Black Friday, you can get one of the best shrines to old-school gaming for less than half its usual price. The Arcade 1Up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which usually sells for $700, is just $300 right now at Walmart and GameStop.
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
Kirby And The Forgotten Land Discounted To Best Price Yet For Black Friday
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year. Unfortunately, it has rarely been discounted since launching back in March. If you've been waiting for a decent discount for yourself or want to buy it as a gift this holiday, Amazon is currently selling Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 as part of its Black Friday sale. Though not a massive discount, this is the best price we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Gamespot
Witcher 3 Adding Photo Mode, New Camera Settings For PC In Big New Update
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still getting new updates, and CD Projekt Red has detailed what to expect when the next major update arrives on December 14. One of the big new features being added on PC is a photo mode, which will let players take photos and share them. There will be a photo mode contest to come later on, the studio said. Fans had been wondering if the game would ever get a photo mode for years, and now it's finally coming.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage's Emblem System Will Turn You Into The Lord Of The Rings
A new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage has shown off more of the tactical-RPG's unique gameplay mechanic, which will allow users to summon heroes from past Fire Emblems adventures to aid them in battle. At their most basic level, equipping an Emblem Ring will empower your hero and give them access to special skills.
Gamespot
Black Friday Switch Deal: Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For Best Price Yet
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for only $29 for Black Friday. This deal is only available at Walmart at this time, and it just came back in stock today (November 25). It was on sale for this price earlier this week at Walmart and Amazon, but both retailers sold out. It's possible Amazon will have its own restock soon. That said, Walmart definitely could sell out again.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Only $30 For Black Friday
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the many PS5 exclusives on sale for its best price yet for Black Friday. It's been a popular deal all week, so multiple retailers have sold out, including Amazon and GameStop. Thankfully, you can still grab it for $30 at Best Buy, but we recommend picking it up soon, as we'd expect Best Buy to sell out before the end of the weekend.
Gamespot
Avengers Forever #11 - The Pillars, Conclusion: "Last Ride"
The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group's infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.
Gamespot
Get Pokemon-Themed Switch Hori Controller At A Nice Discount
If you're a Pokemon fan looking to deck out your Nintendo Switch, the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition is $50 instead of $60 right now at Amazon. In recent history, this is the lowest price the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition has been on Amazon. If...
Comments / 0