Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in St. James Parish crash

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m.

Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing.

46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was pronounced dead on the scene, according to State Police. Authorities said the driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.

LSP adds that impairment is not suspected for the Silverado driver and is unknown for Reviere.

The crash is being investigated.