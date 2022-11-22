Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
‘Tripledemic’: Danger posed by COVID-19, flu & RSV a worry as people gather for Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving gatherings kick off a spike in other emergency visits as generations gather and swap germs. This year, the danger posed by COVID-19 and other viruses, including an early flu season and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a continuing worry, said Dr. Christopher Kang, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
