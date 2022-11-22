ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
Boston

Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire

The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
FRANCONIA, NH
mynbc5.com

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment

A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BARRE, VT
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts

BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
BELMONT, NH
NECN

Wintry Weather in NH Leads to Ice-Related Crashes

Authorities in Belmont, New Hampshire are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads following several crashes Friday morning. Slippery roads due to rain and drops in temperature have led to multiple crashes along many different roads in the town. "If traveling is not necessary this morning, please stay home...
BELMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
WINDSOR, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy