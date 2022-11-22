Read full article on original website
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
The Valley Reporter
Board requires dog-owner to build fence, board Otis elsewhere until completed
The Waitsfield Select Board has ordered AJ Wimble and Ashley Metevier to construct a fence large and sturdy enough to keep their 100-pound dog Otis on their North Road property and to board him at a friend’s house until the fence is constructed. But if at any time in...
NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93
A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
mynbc5.com
Family of New Hampshire woman Bobbie Miller seeks answers more than decade after her shooting
Twelve years ago, Roberta "Bobbie" Miller and her dog were found shot to death in her Gilford home, and her family is still hoping to learn what happened. Miller was one of six siblings. She loved hiking with her sidekick, Sport the yellow Lab. She had a knack for crafting, and she had a laugh that could fill a room.
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
WCAX
Recently identified remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in NH
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 70 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp, a New Hampshire man will finally be laid to rest next month in his hometown of Littleton. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked in...
Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people in separate New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning, Boston 25 has learned. A law enforcement official confirmed one person was fatally shot in Brookline and a second victim was shot to death in Lyndeborough.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
Person taken into custody after shootings, multi-town search in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Following a multi-town search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another man was...
WCAX
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts
BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
NECN
Wintry Weather in NH Leads to Ice-Related Crashes
Authorities in Belmont, New Hampshire are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads following several crashes Friday morning. Slippery roads due to rain and drops in temperature have led to multiple crashes along many different roads in the town. "If traveling is not necessary this morning, please stay home...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
