Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary
An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed giving its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
New York Firefighters Need You to Clear Snow from Hydrants
According to a report by Megan Hatch of WYSR, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has an important message for you. Clear the snow around it. If you're a Binghamton lifer, this probably isn't news to you. You've...
Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
Binghamton Woman Sentenced for Home Invasion/Hammer Attack
A Binghamton woman will spend five years in prison and report for parole for five years after getting out of jail for attacking a Johnson City resident with a hammer after she and another woman forced their way into the woman's apartment on Saint Charles Street earlier this year. News...
Chenango Street Under Binghamton I-81 Bridge May Reopen Soon
Traffic may soon be flowing between two Binghamton neighborhoods after a 14-month-long detour while crews worked to deal with a sinking Interstate 81 bridge. People familiar with the project told WNBF News a section of Chenango Street on the city's North Side now is expected to reopen Monday or Tuesday.
Medieval Knight Seen Walking Down Vestal Parkway
In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
10 Binghamton Bars to Visit This Thanksgiving Weekend
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Binghamton natives have a rare chance this weekend to reclaim the bars in the area typically crowded with college students. Now when I first moved to Binghamton in June, I loved going out to the bars. Personally I hate going to overcrowded places where I can't even find a seat, and I never had that problem until late August. Then the students of Binghamton University returned to the area and I was cast out from my usual haunts where I could chat with the locals and get to know the area better.
Two Retail Licenses Approved for Binghamton Cannabis Shops
Two retail cannabis licenses for operations in the city of Binghamton have received state approval. The Cannabis Control Board on Monday granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on a provisional basis. On Point Cannabis Inc. was one of the Binghamton applications to receive approval. The firm's Damien Cornwell declined...
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar
A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
Horses Removed from Ross Park Carousel for Restoration Project
Several dozen horses have departed Binghamton as part of a long-delayed carousel restoration and relocation project at Ross Park. Businessman George F. Johnson gave the carousel to the city in 1919. It's been a fixture in the South Side park ever since. Binghamton officials have been working to develop a...
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Greater Binghamton Airport
The first Broome County passengers to board a direct flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to Florida in years are enjoying the warmer climate and maybe taking in some tourist attractions. Avelo Airlines took off on its inaugural flight out of Binghamton headed to Orlando November 16, just two-and-a-half months...
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
Binghamton School Board Steps Back from School Closing
The Binghamton City School District appears to be backing off from the idea of closing an elementary school. During a live-streamed meeting of the board of education November 14, district officials heard from several families to weigh in on what officials had laid out for consideration for dealing with declining enrollment numbers and rising costs.
