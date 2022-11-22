ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary

An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
WINDSOR, NY
Medieval Knight Seen Walking Down Vestal Parkway

In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
BINGHAMTON, NY
10 Binghamton Bars to Visit This Thanksgiving Weekend

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Binghamton natives have a rare chance this weekend to reclaim the bars in the area typically crowded with college students. Now when I first moved to Binghamton in June, I loved going out to the bars. Personally I hate going to overcrowded places where I can't even find a seat, and I never had that problem until late August. Then the students of Binghamton University returned to the area and I was cast out from my usual haunts where I could chat with the locals and get to know the area better.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Two Retail Licenses Approved for Binghamton Cannabis Shops

Two retail cannabis licenses for operations in the city of Binghamton have received state approval. The Cannabis Control Board on Monday granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on a provisional basis. On Point Cannabis Inc. was one of the Binghamton applications to receive approval. The firm's Damien Cornwell declined...
BINGHAMTON, NY
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar

A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Greater Binghamton Airport

The first Broome County passengers to board a direct flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to Florida in years are enjoying the warmer climate and maybe taking in some tourist attractions. Avelo Airlines took off on its inaugural flight out of Binghamton headed to Orlando November 16, just two-and-a-half months...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton School Board Steps Back from School Closing

The Binghamton City School District appears to be backing off from the idea of closing an elementary school. During a live-streamed meeting of the board of education November 14, district officials heard from several families to weigh in on what officials had laid out for consideration for dealing with declining enrollment numbers and rising costs.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

