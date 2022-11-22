Read full article on original website
Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
Fox 59
Rain & shine expected this weekend: How to plan for outdoor activities
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a busy weekend across Central Indiana and one that features both pleasant and wet weather. Let’s time things out and get you ready for all of your outdoors plans. Super Saturday weather. If you can’t tell from the title, Saturday is going to be...
Fox 59
Dasher's Drive-Thru Lightshow Opens at Castleton Square Mall
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Lightshow Opens at Castleton …. Dave Griffiths has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 25, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 25, 2022. Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport. A small plane crash-landed in...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
abc57.com
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
wfft.com
Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
WKDQ
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
WANE-TV
Indiana poultry farmers donate nearly 200K pounds of poultry to Hoosiers in need
(WANE) — The Indiana State Poultry Association (ISPA) and others celebrated the generosity of Indiana poultry farmers at the 75th Indiana state poultry recognition event Tuesday. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated near 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need, including eggs, chicken, duck...
Fox 59
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
Dave Griffiths has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 25, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 25, 2022. Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport. A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday...
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
Fox 59
Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022
Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a person shot. When they arrived, they located a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced […]
Fox 59
Trade Black Friday for #OptOutsideDay
When you think about Black Friday, you probably think about hitting the mall for those holiday deals. Instead, the nature conservancy in Indiana is challenging Hoosiers to swap the stress of crowded stores for an outdoor adventure. Tomorrow is #OptOutsideDay – a national initiative to spend some time in nature. For more information about the Nature Conservancy, click here.
verticalmag.com
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals
Get the latest Indiana high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 IHSAA state champions are crowned
WTHI
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
Fox 59
Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown's Circle of Lights
Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown's Monument Circle. Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown’s …. Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
