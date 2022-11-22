ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FOX59

Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dasher's Drive-Thru Lightshow Opens at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022

Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a person shot. When they arrived, they located a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Trade Black Friday for #OptOutsideDay

When you think about Black Friday, you probably think about hitting the mall for those holiday deals. Instead, the nature conservancy in Indiana is challenging Hoosiers to swap the stress of crowded stores for an outdoor adventure. Tomorrow is #OptOutsideDay – a national initiative to spend some time in nature. For more information about the Nature Conservancy, click here.
INDIANA STATE
verticalmag.com

Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters

Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown's Circle of Lights

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE

