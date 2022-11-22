Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
Mayor expresses thanks to community at Solon’s holiday lighting ceremony
SOLON, Ohio – On the eve of Thanksgiving, Mayor Ed Kraus asked residents to think of things in their lives that they can be thankful for, and then he offered his own expressions of thanks. “I’m thankful for all of you,” he told the crowd of more than 300...
wksu.org
Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end
Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio – and possibly the nation -- Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin November 28.
Solon council approves interim agreement with service department union
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to enter into an interim bargaining agreement with the city’s newly formed service department union. Council passed the ordinance Monday (Nov. 21) because labor negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement between the city and the union have not been completed.
MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds
The president and CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center has been fired, the Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed late Monday night.
whbc.com
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
newsnet5
Cleveland non-profit extends water assistance program applications into 2023
CLEVELAND — The need for economic assistance is ever-growing across Northeast Ohio. Between the hurdles of the pandemic and inflation, many people are struggling each day. A local non-profit is working to meet the need and just announced it is extending a critical water assistance program. Step Forward is...
Downtown road closures for Cleveland’s Winterland
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Rosewood Grill’s Whiskey Week is set with Bourbon tastings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rosewood Grill’s sixth annual Whiskey Week is scheduled with a variety of tastings and pairings. The Whiskey-themed promotion begins Sunday, Nov. 27, and runs daily through Friday, Dec. 2. Each night a prix fixe dinner featuring hard-to-find Bourbon is scheduled. The week - which kicks...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed on Nov. 21 that it has terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram Boutros, M.D., effective immediately. An investigation found Dr. Boutros authorized more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018-2022 without disclosing it to the Board,...
cleveland.com
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros squares off against board over $1.9M in ‘bonuses’: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. After a decade of pushing a new, inclusive vision of healthcare, Akram Boutros was set to step down from MetroHealth System as a Cleveland hero. His tenure at a safety-net hospital was...
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Fromson, Temple Israel agree on new, five-year contract
Cantor Kathy Fromson has signed a five-year contract renewal with Temple Israel in Bath Township. Fromson, who lives in Solon, filled in for cantors throughout the Cleveland area at houses of worship such as The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Montefiore, all in Beachwood, and Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; but she had been looking for a place to call home.
Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Carrie Cerinos back on market as Glassman sells
The former Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center at 8922 Ridge Road in North Royalton is back on the market. Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s, purchased the vacant restaurant space through a limited liability company called 40 East LLC in December 2021 with the intention to renovate the space into a new restaurant and party center. Those plans now appear to be scrapped with the property back up for sale, according to Tom Jordan, community development director for the city of North Royalton.
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
