Beachwood, OH

wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio – and possibly the nation -- Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin November 28.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cantor Fromson, Temple Israel agree on new, five-year contract

Cantor Kathy Fromson has signed a five-year contract renewal with Temple Israel in Bath Township. Fromson, who lives in Solon, filled in for cantors throughout the Cleveland area at houses of worship such as The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Montefiore, all in Beachwood, and Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; but she had been looking for a place to call home.
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment

CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Carrie Cerinos back on market as Glassman sells

The former Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center at 8922 Ridge Road in North Royalton is back on the market. Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s, purchased the vacant restaurant space through a limited liability company called 40 East LLC in December 2021 with the intention to renovate the space into a new restaurant and party center. Those plans now appear to be scrapped with the property back up for sale, according to Tom Jordan, community development director for the city of North Royalton.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH

