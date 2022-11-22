Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker allows for a rebooted season
The Nebraska basketball team is coming off its second loss of the season. Coincidentally, it’s the year’s second game against a team with a pulse. It’s also the Huskers second double-digit loss in three games. But, as it turns out, there is a reason for optimism on Friday morning. Derrick Walker is returning to the Huskers.
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game
Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals plans for Nebraska's Blackshirts following season finale
Mickey Joseph was handed the interim reins at Nebraska following the firing of Scott Frost. Joseph went on to make a few changes, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. After being named the interim head coach, Joseph made the announcement that Blackshirt recipients would have to re-earn...
Corn Nation
Nebraska and Wisconsin Volleyball Play for a Big Ten Championship
#5 Nebraska (24-3, B1G 16-2) vs #3 Wisconsin (23-3, B1G 17-1) When: Saturday, November 25, 2022, 7 pm. #5 Nebraska (24-3, B1G 16-2) #3 Wisconsin (23-3, B1G 17-1) Nebraska and Wisconsin are playing for a Big Ten Championship tonight. The quest isn’t over tonight, both teams play on Saturday against another very good opponent; Nebraska plays Minnesota and Wisconsin plays Ohio State.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball drops a Four Set Match to Wisconsin
Nebraska 1 vs Wisconsin 3- 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25 Wisconsin captured the Big Ten Championship with the win tonight. Nebraska came to play tonight with strong serve receive passing and tough serving but ran into a Badger block and a high powered offense that were just too much. Nebraska also made errors at critical times that impacted the outcome. Against a talented team like Wisconsin, errors have to be limited.
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Leads Iowa 17-0 At Half
Nebraska 7 - 0 Iowa ran the ball a couple times, gain a first down and punted. Nebraska ran one play from the 13-yard line. Casey Thompson hit Trey Palmer in stride for a 87-yard touchdown. Kaboom!. Nebraska 10 - 0 Nebraska’s defense continued to shut down the Hawkeye offense....
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
1011now.com
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Gets Back on Track with Win Against Tarleton
Nebraska improved to 3-2 on the season as the Huskers dominated the paint in a 71-53 win over Tarleton. Just as importantly, Nebraska fans saw the return of Sam Haiby, who played six minutes. Haiby was originally expected to miss the entire season, but when she went in for surgery, the doctors determined the damage was not as bad as expected. The multi-year team captain and All-Big Ten selection left the game after a collision and looked to be limping on the injured knee. Hopefully she is okay. Haiby tallied four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Oklahoma came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars last Friday, sneaking past...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
onekindesign.com
Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette
Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers
OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
WOWT
University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
