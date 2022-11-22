Read full article on original website
TheRitz
3d ago
how stupid 🙄 I heard they closed the kenmore schools and charter schools for the week why does the BPS have to be so difficult
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo charter REACH Academy to add grade levels, building space
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Buffalo's newer charter schools is increasing its square footage and grade levels. REACH Academy Charter School recently bought the former Western New York Maritime Charter School complex, totaling 81,560 square feet. The sites are located at 21, 23, 25 and 29 Cherry St., and 266 and 288 Genesee St., Buffalo.
Snow removal resumes after death of city employee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday. Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday. […]
Snow removal operations resume in Buffalo following worker's death
Following Wednesday’s tragic death of a City employee, snow removal operations resumed Friday morning at 7am across the hardest hit areas in the southern part of the City.
Buffalo Public Schools close for weather safety reasons
The Buffalo Public School Board decided to close schools after parents speak up about concerns of safety in the snow. Yet some parents feel like their voice wasn't heard.
Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal
A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
BPS cancels school for Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be canceling school on Tuesday due to the impact of the recent snowstorm. The district said the aftermath of the snow is extreme in certain areas. This district released this statement on its Facebook page. Tuesday, November...
WGRZ TV
NFTA announced change at University Station for renovations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Riders of the Metrorail need to be aware of upcoming station closure. On Wednesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) shared an alert that the University Station will be closed Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for interior renovation starting on Monday, Dec. 5.
City of Buffalo reports 95% of streets in hardest hit neighborhoods have snow removal nearly complete
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week after Western New York and Buffalo were hit by a massive lake effect storm, the city's Department of Public Works reported that 95% of streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown, and Lovejoy would have snow removal completed by the end of Friday. The remaining 5%...
City employee killed during snow removal in Buffalo, N.Y.
A city employee in Buffalo, New York, was fatally struck while assisting in removing record snowfall on Wednesday, officials announced. City workers had been working around the clock this week after the Buffalo area was hit with a storm that dumped over 6 feet of snow in some areas, before the tragedy occurred.
Ice at Canalside on track to open as planned Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite historic snow a week ago and a drizzly start to the day, the Ice at Canalside is set to open as scheduled for skating on Friday. The season opening celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with music from DJ Nicholas Picholas, lights, fireworks, as well as ice bikes, free hot chocolate, and more.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
YMCA Turkey Trot off and running for the 127th year in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 12,000 runners were back on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo to celebrate a 127-year-old tradition: the YMCA of Buffalo Niagara's Turkey Trot. Some Western New Yorkers trotted down the 5-mile course in true Bills Mafia fashion. "We've been doing the Turkey Trot for eight or...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston votes to increase water rate to offset new charges
Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to approve a motion increasing the municipal water rate 8 cents – from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of usage – effective Jan. 1, 2023. Mayor Anne Welch stressed this action is the result of an equal rate increase from the Niagara County Water District.
Buffalo-area Shriners hold 'Fez-tival' of Trees
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Shriners of WNY are presenting The "Feztival" of Trees, which began on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., in West Seneca. The name "Feztival" is a tribute to the hats, a Fez, that the Shriners wear.
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
Dangers of snow piles
Huge mounds of all that lake effect snow that fell in the south towns is being brought to the Erie Community South Campus in Orchard Park.
