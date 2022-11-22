ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

TheRitz
3d ago

how stupid 🙄 I heard they closed the kenmore schools and charter schools for the week why does the BPS have to be so difficult

WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo charter REACH Academy to add grade levels, building space

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Buffalo's newer charter schools is increasing its square footage and grade levels. REACH Academy Charter School recently bought the former Western New York Maritime Charter School complex, totaling 81,560 square feet. The sites are located at 21, 23, 25 and 29 Cherry St., and 266 and 288 Genesee St., Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Snow removal resumes after death of city employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday. Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday. […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal

A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS cancels school for Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be canceling school on Tuesday due to the impact of the recent snowstorm. The district said the aftermath of the snow is extreme in certain areas. This district released this statement on its Facebook page. Tuesday, November...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

NFTA announced change at University Station for renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Riders of the Metrorail need to be aware of upcoming station closure. On Wednesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) shared an alert that the University Station will be closed Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for interior renovation starting on Monday, Dec. 5.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

City employee killed during snow removal in Buffalo, N.Y.

A city employee in Buffalo, New York, was fatally struck while assisting in removing record snowfall on Wednesday, officials announced. City workers had been working around the clock this week after the Buffalo area was hit with a storm that dumped over 6 feet of snow in some areas, before the tragedy occurred.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ice at Canalside on track to open as planned Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite historic snow a week ago and a drizzly start to the day, the Ice at Canalside is set to open as scheduled for skating on Friday. The season opening celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with music from DJ Nicholas Picholas, lights, fireworks, as well as ice bikes, free hot chocolate, and more.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston votes to increase water rate to offset new charges

Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to approve a motion increasing the municipal water rate 8 cents – from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of usage – effective Jan. 1, 2023. Mayor Anne Welch stressed this action is the result of an equal rate increase from the Niagara County Water District.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo-area Shriners hold 'Fez-tival' of Trees

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Shriners of WNY are presenting The "Feztival" of Trees, which began on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., in West Seneca. The name "Feztival" is a tribute to the hats, a Fez, that the Shriners wear.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
