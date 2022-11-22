Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Officer assaulted, family evacuated as police talk with suspect
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Prior Lake. According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers were called to an incident at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road on the report that a man was digging in the dumpster.
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Suspect in police custody, nobody reportedly injured
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - UPDATE - Police have ended the standoff peacefully. The suspect is in police custody and nobody was injured. Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Prior Lake. According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers...
fox9.com
Planned robbery sees three shot, crime scene spanning multiple blocks: charges
(FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man that twas part of an allegedly planned robbery and shooting which left two people dead across a two-block crime scene on Lake Street will face multiple charges. According to police, on April 12, 2021, officers responded to the scenes of two homicides and a...
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Multiple agencies remain onsite more than six hours later
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Prior Lake. According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers were called to an incident at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road on the report that a man was digging in the dumpster.
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
fox9.com
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
fox9.com
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning
(FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the next morning, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager, according to charges.
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
fox9.com
Bloomington police investigate shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
fox9.com
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
fox9.com
Nicholas Kraus sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly crash
The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the crash that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021.
fox9.com
Shooting victim Trinity Ottoson-Smith remembered during Birthday celebration
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - This Thanksgiving marks Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s 11th birthday, but tragically the 9-year-old did not live to see it as she was shot and killed in Minneapolis last summer. As her alleged killer heads to trial in 2023, her family gathered on Wednesday to remember what...
fox9.com
Holidazzle begins in Minneapolis
Holidazzle begins on Friday at 5 p.m. and will be for the next four weekends in Loring Park. The event will be filled with fun activities like Santa visits, the giant slide, food, shopping and so much more. For more information, visit https://www.holidazzle.com/
fox9.com
FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange: How to participate
EDEN PRAIIRE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are fast approaching and the second annual FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange is upon us!. In 2021, viewers from across the country sent us their holiday cards in a massive card exchange. After last year's success, we decided to host our card exchange again!
fox9.com
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
fox9.com
As Lake Street Kmart closes, community asked what should come next in its spot
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a fixture on west Lake Street in south Minneapolis for decades, but after closing its doors in 2020, the former Kmart site is now the focus of a major redevelopment project. The City of Minneapolis recently launched a survey seeking community input. A Nov....
fox9.com
George Floyd memorial future under discussion
The City of Minneapolis is developing plans for what to do with the George Floyd Memorial at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the latest.
fox9.com
Sneak peek at Sever's Holiday Lights in Shakopee
This massive holiday light display dances in time to the best songs of the season. Grab a snack from the festive food & drink vendors and enjoy the show. The event runs November 24 through January 1.
fox9.com
'100 Kind Deeds a Day' enters 6th year serving others
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - For many of us, the day after Thanksgiving is famous for being Black Friday, a day for bargain shopping and deal hunting. But for 12-year-old Nika Hirsch, it marks her sixth annual 100 Kind Deeds Day, a full 24 hours dedicated to completing acts of kindness for others. That includes making a big delivery of toys and goodies for the cats and dogs at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.
Comments / 0