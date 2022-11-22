ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
STILLWATER, MN
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning

(FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the next morning, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager, according to charges.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bloomington police investigate shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Holidazzle begins in Minneapolis

Holidazzle begins on Friday at 5 p.m. and will be for the next four weekends in Loring Park. The event will be filled with fun activities like Santa visits, the giant slide, food, shopping and so much more. For more information, visit https://www.holidazzle.com/
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange: How to participate

EDEN PRAIIRE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are fast approaching and the second annual FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange is upon us!. In 2021, viewers from across the country sent us their holiday cards in a massive card exchange. After last year's success, we decided to host our card exchange again!
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
'100 Kind Deeds a Day' enters 6th year serving others

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - For many of us, the day after Thanksgiving is famous for being Black Friday, a day for bargain shopping and deal hunting. But for 12-year-old Nika Hirsch, it marks her sixth annual 100 Kind Deeds Day, a full 24 hours dedicated to completing acts of kindness for others. That includes making a big delivery of toys and goodies for the cats and dogs at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

