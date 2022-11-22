(FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the next morning, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager, according to charges.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO