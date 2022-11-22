On a day where the remarkably talented Belgium - led by former Toffee boss Roberto Martinez - didn't play its best football, the team escaped with three points against a tough Canada side that will not be easy to beat in their remaining two matches. Group F started out slowly, with Croatia drawing against Morocco, but with the results as they’ve fallen, it appears currently that Canada and Croatia will be fighting it out for the second position, while Morocco still could easily spoil those dreams and the brackets of many onlookers.

16 HOURS AGO