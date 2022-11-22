Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament
The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
BBC
Reds mourn passing of Johnson
Liverpool greats are paying tribute to Anfield legend David Johnson, who has died at the age of 71. Johnson made 213 appearances and scored 78 goals in six years at Anfield. Between 1976 and 1982 he won the league title four times and the European Cup on three occasions....
SB Nation
A muted celebration for Breel Embolo after scoring against Cameroon, his birth country
One would imagine that after scoring a goal at the World Cup, and your first World Cup goal to boot, that a player would wheel away in exuberant celebration. That was not the case for Switzerland’s Breel Embolo against Cameroon. Early in the second half against Cameroon, the forward...
SB Nation
Manchester United sack Cristiano Ronaldo but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly still sees his ‘appeal’ — report
Cristiano Ronaldo has been sacked by Manchester United. They’re officially calling it an exit by “mutual agreement”, but we can all recognize a sacking when we see one after plenty of “mutual agreement” departures of Chelsea managers over the years. United’s statement is barely longer...
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia deliver 'seismic' shock, but don't count Argentina out
It will go down as one of the World Cup's biggest shocks. All the pre-match talk was about how this could finally be Lionel Messi's year, how Argentina could be crowned world champions for the first time since 1986, how Saudi Arabia had no chance. What a difference 90 minutes...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Belgium 1-0 Canada | Onana highlights second-half changes in win
On a day where the remarkably talented Belgium - led by former Toffee boss Roberto Martinez - didn't play its best football, the team escaped with three points against a tough Canada side that will not be easy to beat in their remaining two matches. Group F started out slowly, with Croatia drawing against Morocco, but with the results as they’ve fallen, it appears currently that Canada and Croatia will be fighting it out for the second position, while Morocco still could easily spoil those dreams and the brackets of many onlookers.
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo aims to become Portugal's leading World Cup scorer in Qatar: "I think Eusebio will be wishing me luck to beat his own record"
Ronaldo is two goals behind legendary Portuguese forward Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
BBC
Manchester United: Who might buy the football club?
Manchester United, one of the world's biggest football clubs, is potentially up for sale with its owners considering their options. The Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m, say they are exploring "strategic alternatives". It is thought they could sell it for £4bn-£4.5bn, though some have...
SB Nation
Ronaldo and Glazers out, and World Cup opening games
Guess who decided to news drop in the middle of a World Cup?. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss a couple of big Manchester United press releases from Tuesday, announcing the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and the beginning of the process for the Glazers potentially selling the club.
SB Nation
Tim Weah and Pele had a heartwarming exchange on social media after World Cup goal
The United States men’s national team was hoping for more than a draw in their World Cup opener against Wales after dominating the first half on Monday, but an untimely foul and successful penalty kick from Gareth Bale sent both teams home with one point. Still, it was an exciting game for a young U.S. squad that marked the first World Cup game for almost the entire roster.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ghana World Cup squad 2022: Confirmed 26-man squad for Qatar
Ghana, one of the five African representatives at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, look primed for an exciting tournament despite being drawn into an incredibly difficult group. Having failed to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Black Stars, led by former international player Otto Addo, now boast a significant wealth of young talent. However, there's been a fair few challenges along the way as well.
Davis Cup: Italy beats US to reach semifinal with Canada
Italy has beaten the United States in a doubles decider to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years
SB Nation
USMNT blow opportunity for ideal World Cup start
The United States men’s national team was 10 minutes away from an ideal start at the 2022 World Cup until a crucial defensive mistake cost them dearly. Instead of going into Friday’s much-hyped match with England on three points and sitting pretty for a spot in the Round of 16, they were forced to settle for one point with a path to the knockouts that looks quite a bit trickier.
Comments / 0