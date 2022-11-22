ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

650 HP RUF RT12 Is Selling At RM Sotheby's Miami

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUTJE_0jJvQjYf00

Porsche couldn’t even imagine what this car would soon become.

Ruf has been one of the most prominent Porsche tuners across the globe for decades. They’ve done some truly mind blowing things and even managed to make the signature flat-six fast, utilizing its high revving. Throughout the years, the brand has proven itself more than capable of building some really great cars. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pYvV_0jJvQjYf00

What you’re looking at is a 2007 Porsche that has been given the full Ruf RT12 treatment. As you can tell, this applies both for the mechanical aspect as well as the body. The exterior is pretty much perfect as far as its condition is concerned and it looks even sportier than stock examples from the time. Needless to say, that’s pretty hard to pull off but it certainly isn’t the only factor that makes the car great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikjP9_0jJvQjYf00

Of course, it’s not exactly like Ruf was made famous for their appearance packages. What makes Ruf great is their ability to make a ton of power and performance. That’s exactly what they did with this car, turning it into a 650 horsepower beast with its twin-turbo flat-six engine. All of this is to say that they knew exactly what they were doing when building this car. That’s exactly why you should consider this Porsche for your next automotive purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01066o_0jJvQjYf00

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Carscoops

Porsche Design Auctioning This Unique 1972 911 Targa And One-Off Timepiece

A special 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a one-of-a-kind timepiece from Porsche Design will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in an online auction running from November 29 to December 14. The 911 S 2.4 Targa heading to auction has been expertly restored by Porsche Classic and...
Robb Report

This 1995 Ferrari F50 Has Driven Just 650 Miles. It Could Fetch up to $6.5 Million at Auction.

The Ferrari F50 may be over a quarter-century old at this point, but there are still some mint condition examples out there. One such supercar will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s as part its Miami sale next month. The 1995 F50 hasn’t just been wonderfully maintained in the 27 years since it rolled off the line, it’s also barely been driven, totaling just 625 miles over that time. The Prancing Horse entrusted Pininfarina with the unenviable task of designing the follow-up to the boundary-pushing F40. As difficult as that may have been, the supercar released to celebrate the marque’s first 50...
Motorious

Stunning GTO Restomod Selling At No Reserve at Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Sale

Arguably one of the best looking and most highly sought after muscle cars of the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO was the king of the road at one time and for many it still is. As the original muscle car era progressed though, the competition became more and more fierce and the GTO risked losing the race, not only from new cars rolling off the line but from enthusiast and backyard mechanics as well. Examples like this 1965 Pontiac GTO restomod are the perfect marriage of classic muscle and modern power.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Footwear News

DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
Motorious

Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field

The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Motorious

This Nova Features A 327 Engine And Other Great Upgrades

The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars.
DALLAS, NC
Motorious

Documented 4-Speed 1971 Mach 1 Is Selling At Carlisle Auctions This Weekend

This first-generation gem featured that distinctive muscle car aesthetic. There’s an undeniable charm about the first-generation the Mach 1 Mustang was offered. This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 showed that it could be just as sporty as any other first-gen Mustang. Offered only on the Sportsroof body style, the Mach 1 featured unique graphics, front and rear spoilers and an available Ram Air hood with NACA ducts. This stunning example will be available at the Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction, and it’s worthy of any proper Mustang collection.
LAKELAND, FL
Motorious

1973 Plymouth Satellite Found In The Woods

It’s a rustic car graveyard. Every now and then an enthusiast will come across a car that seems practically built for classic automotive enthusiasts. One brand that truly embodies that dedication to design is Mopar, a manufacturing company known for their high powered muscle cars. Plymouth is probably one of the best brands under the Mopar umbrella, despite being a little more obscure, and this particular car is a great example of that.
Motorious

Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard

Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
Motorious

This Camaro Restomod Features a 6-Speed And LS Power

The first-generation Chevy Camaro started to roll into Chevy dealerships for the 1967 year model, and enthusiasm for the name plate has never really let off. Fast forward to 2022, and the first-generation Camaros are easily the kings of both the era, and the Camaro moniker - they are exceptionally desirable collector cars. One common trend for the early Camaros we love seeing is when they become the subject of a well-executed restomod, like this 1969 Camaro.
DALLAS, TX
Carscoops

The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini

Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Motorious

El Camino Drag Car Is A Hulk Racer

Crazy cars like this deserve your attention and chances are, it already has it. Old school drag racers are some of the coolest people you’ll ever meet because of their high tolerance for danger and acceleration. As such, their cars reflect their passion for speed greatly and utilize some of the best technology available to get the job done right. This particular muscle car is a massive vintage muscle car with style unlike any other. Made in the style of a popular superhero, it’s easy to see where the car got it’s name but what makes it mechanically worthy to wear the label, Hulk-Camino?
Motorious

Original Rust-Free GTO With Original 400 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic

It’s being sold by the car’s two time owner. In 1982, the current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible got behind the wheel of his dream car. After nearly two decades of enjoying the car, he sold it to a friend who agreed to sell it back to him later on. Making good on that promise when it was time to move on from the classic Pontiac, the current owners friend resold the GTO to him in 2020. But now the current owner has decided that it is time to share this awesome car with another enthusiast that has an affection for one of Pontiac’s best muscle cars.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader

The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Motorious

PCarmarket Has Two 1974 911s Available: Which Would You Rather Have, Wild or Mild?

Porsche is possibly the most iconic and recognizable European automotive brand of the early 1970s for its innate ability to change and grow with the ever-fluctuating restrictions that beseech the automotive industry. These vehicles were somehow able to provide just as much performance and be just as fun to drive as the pre-gas-crisis cars that we all know and love today. Models like the 911 and other variants of the flagship Porsche sports car were taking over the European performance car market, which is why this particular car is an excellent option for any automotive enthusiast looking for some track fun in a Porsche of their own. These two impressive 911s can join, or start your Porsche collection.
Motorious

Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard

Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy