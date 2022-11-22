Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Miracle: Retired officer searches for four months in the wild and finds runaway cat
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This cat all cozied up in her San Diego home, just spent four months in the wild. Her name is Max. She ran away from her owners, Nori and Mike Johnson, while they were all camping at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. “She ran...
Mystery eggs found in sand at Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in Downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
Caught on camera: Ocean Beach man attacked by group of homeless people
A man is recovering from serious injuries after he was seen on camera being brutally attacked by a group of homeless men in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood last Friday night.
‘Christmas on Knob Hill’ lights up North County neighborhood for 34th year
Bill Gilfillen, a retired Navy officer, has also been dubbed the "Griswald" of his neighborhood.
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
Boater Finds 8-Foot-Long Navy Torpedo Floating Off California Coast
Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
Salvation Army serves 2K people in San Diego this Thanksgiving
SAN DIEGO — This Thanksgiving, non-profits across the county served hot meals for the needy, including the Salvation Army. For 25 years, Adrienne Pierre has volunteered at the annual giveaway, saying she started helping out after a traumatic life experience. "I remember 25 years ago, something happened in my...
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay
A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.
Parents of SD native: heroic actions in Club Q were decades in the shaping
Parents of San Diego native: heroic actions in Club Q were decades in the shaping; Rich Fierro played sports at Mira Mesa High before enlisting in the Army
