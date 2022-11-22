Read full article on original website
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
New Jersey Globe
Rizzo threatens to disparage Morris GOP unless they drop small claims court lawsuit
Grifter Phil Rizzo is threatening a counterclaim against the Morris County Republican Committee unless they resolve a lawsuit seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill for a table at their county convention earlier this year, threatening to exposure a cracks in the party organization that could help Demcorats and signaling that he would agree to a non-disclosure agreement so that neither side could disparage the other.
Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties
Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
Mercer County Prosecutor: ‘Miscommunication’ cause of voting machine failure on Election Day
The widespread voting machine breakdowns in Mercer County on Election Day was caused by a “miscommunication” between Dominion Voting Systems and the company that printed the ballots, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Onofri launched an investigation into the failure of the voting machines at the request...
Gusciora wins in a landlide; two Trenton city council seats head to Dec. 13 runoff
It’s been clear for the last two weeks, but now it’s official: Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has been re-elected in a mammoth landslide in a local election appears to bring the capitol city’s massively dysfunctional city council to a close. Gusciora won 71% of the vote, outdistancing...
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
Mercer County Clerk Issues Statement On November 8, 2022 General Election Issues And Results Of Prosecutor’s Office Investigation
November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello issued a statement on the November 8 General Election following…
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again
Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means
Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says
Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Mercer County students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named a number of Mercer County students to its 2023 Scholars class. Sumuk Anand, Rachel Guhathakurta, Suhani Gupta, Nick Hagedorn, Sruthi Potluri, Vinesha Shaik, Shriya Sudhakar, Sarah Usman, and Grace Xia are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
newjerseylocalnews.com
In New Jersey, a Builder and an Attorney Have Admitted to Arranging a Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted their roles in a mortgage fraud scheme that caused more than $3.5 million in losses. The US Attorney’s Office released a statement alleging that developer Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and lawyer...
Blatstein Letter To NJ Governor Murphy & Others About $ 3 Billion AC Plan
Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey Developer Bart Blatstein has written an appeal to Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with a copy of the letter sent to all Atlantic City Council Members. We have the letter and it’s included in it’s entirety below....
Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Beach Radio
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
HomeFront panel to discuss what poverty, homelessness looks like in 2022
What do poverty and homelessness look like in 2022? What can be done to help the working poor and the homeless?. HomeFront is holding a panel discussion Dec. 1 to answer those questions and to explain how it helps families break out of the cycle of poverty. It will be held at Labyrinth Books at 122 Nassau St. in Princeton at 6 p.m.
Daily Targum
New Brunswick man convicted on multiple counts for illegal purchase of guns
Edward Ratliff, a 51-year-old resident of New Brunswick, was recently sentenced to up to 35 years in state prison for sending a man to buy eight guns for him at a gun store in Pennsylvania, according to an article from Patch. Ratliff used a resident of Collingdale, Pennsylvania, Diarmani Deveaux...
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
