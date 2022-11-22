ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Rizzo threatens to disparage Morris GOP unless they drop small claims court lawsuit

Grifter Phil Rizzo is threatening a counterclaim against the Morris County Republican Committee unless they resolve a lawsuit seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill for a table at their county convention earlier this year, threatening to exposure a cracks in the party organization that could help Demcorats and signaling that he would agree to a non-disclosure agreement so that neither side could disparage the other.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties

Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again

Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means

Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says

Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Township, NJ
Local news for Lawrence and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/lawrence-ledger/

