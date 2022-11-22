What do poverty and homelessness look like in 2022? What can be done to help the working poor and the homeless?. HomeFront is holding a panel discussion Dec. 1 to answer those questions and to explain how it helps families break out of the cycle of poverty. It will be held at Labyrinth Books at 122 Nassau St. in Princeton at 6 p.m.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO