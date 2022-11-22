Read full article on original website
Daily Delivery: Fitz is fired up for Saturday’s HUGE edition of the Wheat State Rivalry at The Bill
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Texas beat Baylor on Friday, making Saturday's annual game between Kansas State and Kansas a must-win for K-State if it wants to advance to the Big 12 Championship next weekend in Arlington, Texas. With Coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats on the cusp of earning a shot to play TCU for the Big 12 title, Lance Leipold's Jayhawks can play spoiler while improving their bowl standing. This is a huge edition of the Wheat State Rivalry between two programs led by coaches who appear to be planning to stick around in the state for many years.
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is looking to end the regular season on a positive note when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium, where the Cowboys have won 14 straight games. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Charles Arbuckle on the call.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Kansas
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2o22. On how he has been more effective recently... I just think I've just gotten more opportunities, I think me and Will just have such a good chemistry together and he just takes what the defense is givng them and it gets defenses opening me up a little bit.
WVU-Portland State: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (4-1) suffered their first loss of the young season on Thursday night, but will get an opportunity to immediately bounce back as they take on Portland State this evening. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Daily Delivery: It’s long been a dream of Fitz to see Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl and here’s why
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is one win away from a likely invitation to play in the Sugar Bowl on December 31, 2022, in New Orleans. For Fitz, seeing Kansas State invited to the Sugar Bowl has long been a dream and it's not just because the program would be in one of the elite bowl games.
What Jerome Tang and players said after Kansas State's 61-59 win against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and players Markquis Nowell and Desi Sills said after the Wildcats' 61-59 victory against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic.
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
