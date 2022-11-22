Read full article on original website
American Legion Post #36
This is Thanksgiving week and I am sure much will be writing about what everyone is thankful for. While my list is long, family and health top the list. I am sure what I am thankful for is what most everyone else is thankful for as well, to live in this great country, to being part of this awesome community, and all the friends who are there whenever I am in need.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
It’s zero gravity for BRHS grad!
Sometimes the planets just align. For 2003 BRHS graduate Karin Iuzzolino-Paquin, a trip to the grocery store, a newspaper ad and her teaching goals aligned for her selection to the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. A science teacher for grades six through eight at St. John’s Catholic School in...
Charlotte M. Littlefield
Charlotte M. Littlefield, 75, died Nov. 23, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Charlotte was born Sept. 21, 1947 in Skowhegan to William Bragg and Marjorie (Gross) Bragg. Charlotte and her family lived in several towns including Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Waldoboro, and New Sharon. Charlotte graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
CTL open tour Dec. 7
The Center for Teaching and Learning, a K-8 independent school in Edgecomb, will hold an Open Tour on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 8:20 to 10 a.m. CTL anticipates openings for the 2023-24 school year in kindergarten, grade 6, and grade 7. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend; prospective students may visit the school at a later date.
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
Michael N. Groton
Michael N. Groton, 41, died Nov. 20, 2022 at his home in Boothbay. He was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on Oct. 20, 1981 to Linda (Babcock) Groton. Michael grew up in Boothbay and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 2000. Michael worked most of his life...
Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
Maine Police Say a Poland Murder Suspect and Victim are Brothers
Police in Maine have released the name of a man who was murdered in his Poland home on Thanksgiving. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Maine State Police responded to the residence off Hardscrabble Road shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance. When they entered the home, they found one deceased man, and another man who was also inside. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Damour, 38, of Poland. His body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has ruled the death a homicide.
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
Maine man allegedly killed brother whose badly mutilated body was found in trailer
POLAND, Maine (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man who allegedly believed he was "The Terminator" stands accused of killing his oldest brother. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a mobile home on Thursday, Nov. 24. At the scene, they reportedly found the deceased victim. According to the Sheriff's...
School committee doesn’t want to meet on MLK Day
The school committee is looking to change its date with the Southport Budget Committee. On Nov. 21, the school committee discussed the invitation to meet with the budget committee the third Monday of January. It’s the same as last year’s which falls every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “I want to move it. I don’t want to meet on a holiday,” said school committee member Nick Ullo. In the budget committee’s correspondence, Tuesday, Jan. 17 was listed as the snow date. Chairman Adam Harkins agreed to request a date change. During the Nov. 21 committee meeting, Harkins promised to attend Wednesday’s selectmen’s meeting and request an alternate date.
14-year-old Albion girl achieves hunting grand slam
At the age of 8, Emily Peirce, of Albion, took an interest in hunting. Since then, she has harvested six deer prior to this year. She has applied for a moose permit in years passed and was lucky enough to be drawn this year. Since being drawn for her moose permit Emily decided to try for the hunting Grand Slam.
Winners declared in two Maine House races following recounts
The results of two legislative races in Maine are now official, with recounting coming to end on Tuesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday that Republican Representative-elect Barbara Bagshaw was declared the winner over Democrat Dana Reed in a Windham House district. Bagshaw won by 23 votes. In...
Poland man charged with brother's murder
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A Poland man is charged with murder after the body of his brother was found in his mobile home Thursday morning. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. Moss said Damour and Butterfield were brothers.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 11/15/2022 to 11/22/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 9670 calls for service. RECENT SUMMONSES:. 11/15/22, Cody L. Beal, 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons for Endangering the Welfare of a...
Icy road conditions led to three separate crashes on the same road in New Sharon
NEW SHARON, Maine (WMTW) - Icy road conditions were a major factor in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer truck on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office. Responding deputies say the driver of a tractor-trailer truck lost control due to...
Edgecomb Fire Department: October calls
Oct. 5 – 7:13 p.m., Shore Road. Medical alarm. Upon arrival, owner advised that they tripped alarm accidentally. Oct. 9 – 8:13 a.m., Deck House Road: Fire alarm. Owner set off alarm by accident. Oct. 9 – 12:44 p.m., Boothbay: Mutual aid. Provided station coverage at Boothbay fire...
