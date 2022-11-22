ENFIELD — Officials have eliminated several requirements in the land-use application process in an effort to make it more streamlined for residents. A notary and copy of the check are no longer required for the file, and an affidavit for posting a public hearing sign no longer requires a notary. However, a picture of the posted sign and an acknowledgement of posting the sign still will be required.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO