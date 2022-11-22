Read full article on original website
Ellington voters to decide on school HVAC project
ELLINGTON — Voters will decide in January whether the town should issue $6.7 million in bonds for updating the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at three of its public schools. The Board of Selectmen this week unanimously voted to hold a town meeting on financing the project on...
Coventry council approves using ARPA money for 2 projects
COVENTRY — The Town Council unanimously approved allocating money from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for two different projects. The American Rescue Plan is a federally funded program created in response to the economic crisis that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coventry was allocated about $3.67...
Enfield considers raising parking fines to deter violations
ENFIELD — Town officials plan to review parking and snow removal fines to determine whether they are high enough to deter violations. ISSUE: The town’s parking and snow removal fines may not be high enough to deter violations. WHAT’S NEXT: The Town Council’s general government and finance subcommittee...
Family gets backing to buy farm but irks Glastonbury council members
GLASTONBURY — The Gondek family’s appeal for public support of its desire to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road and keep the farm running brought extensive support from residents at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting — but irked council members of both parties.
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
Enfield simplifies land-use applications
ENFIELD — Officials have eliminated several requirements in the land-use application process in an effort to make it more streamlined for residents. A notary and copy of the check are no longer required for the file, and an affidavit for posting a public hearing sign no longer requires a notary. However, a picture of the posted sign and an acknowledgement of posting the sign still will be required.
Cook finds his calling at South Windsor pizzeria
SOUTH WINDSOR — Sal Mazzarella moved to the United States from Sicily in 1968 and since then has made a career for himself in the restaurant business, starting as a baker, and for the last 21 years, running his own Sal’s Pizzeria on Ellington Road. “I started baking...
South Windsor church collects sleeping bags for homeless
SOUTH WINDSOR — A drive to collect sleeping bags for the homeless has received a warm reception from both the congregation of Wapping Community Church and the Hartford Police Department. Church member Sue Mikkelson discussed the idea of collecting sleeping bags with Hartford police Officer Jim Barret, the city’s...
New Haven OKs monument to replace Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A public monument representing the Italian-American immigrant experience was approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, replacing a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020 amid a climate of racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd. The Wooster Square Monument...
Bolton Center School
BOLTON — These students were named to the first-trimester honor roll at Bolton Center School.
East Hartford police say crashes are down since traffic initiative began
EAST HARTFORD — Police said motor vehicle accidents are down this year, following implementation of the department’s Safe Streets Traffic Initiative. Data provided by the police department shows that the monthly average for motor vehicle accidents is down from 101 in 2021 to 87 so far this year, using data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. Both are above 2020, which saw a monthly average of 83 accidents.
Romanian woman grateful for the life she and her son have built in Enfield
When Silvia Salvari looks back on the first Thanksgiving that she and her son, Silviu, celebrated in Enfield more than 30 years ago, she is overcome with gratitude for the way their lives as immigrants from Romania have turned into what she calls the American dream. Today, Silvia owns and...
Manchester offers tax exemption for veterans
MANCHESTER — Veterans living in Manchester may qualify for a property tax exemption being piloted by the town. WHAT: Veterans living in Manchester can apply for a property tax exemption equal to 10 percent of their primary residence’s assessed value. WHEN: Applications are open until Dec. 31, after...
Teen charged with hanging noose
HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
Police: Man stabbed co-worker in neck at Windsor catering firm
WINDSOR — A 58-year-old employee of a kosher catering company in town is accused of stabbing a fellow kitchen worker in the neck in a dispute that may have been over job security or stolen candy, depending on whose story is correct. DEFENDANT: Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo, 58, of Hartford.
Mantz breaks course record en route to Manchester Road Race title
MANCHESTER — Thanksgiving 2022 was already one that Conner Mantz was going to remember forever. He was in the midst of his honeymoon with wife Kylie on the East Coast. But Mantz’s performance at the 86th running of the Manchester Road Race Thursday morning added another memory to the weekend that will last a lifetime.
Back for an encore: 2021 Manchester Road Race women's champ Kelati prohibitive favorite
Weini Kelati entered her first Manchester Road Race last year as a relative unknown. Over the next 22:55, she turned herself into a superstar to the Manchester crowd by winning the women’s championship and breaking the course record by 1:02. When she steps onto the start line at the...
Kelati wins second straight women's Manchester Road Race title
MANCHESTER — After winning the Manchester Road Race and shattering the course record in her first try last year, Weini Kelati took a more conservative approach at the 86th edition of the event Thursday. "I tried to be careful, the first mile especially,” Kelati said, “Last year, I don't...
Man surrenders after standoff
WETHERSFIELD — Police say a town man was arrested Saturday after a nearly 22-hour standoff with authorities. Jeffrey Howlett, 63, was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Wethersfield Police Lt. Michael Wren said. Officers from Wethersfield and East Hampton attempted to serve a warrant regarding a protective order...
Trial set for Glastonbury man charged in Preston biker murder
A murder trial is slated to start this month for a Glastonbury man charged in the shooting death of a Preston man. Both men with alleged ties to rival motorcycle gangs. Francis Giannelli, 28, is accused of murder in the Oct. 26, 2019, death of Robert Thompson, 35, of Preston. The trial is scheduled to start Nov. 30 in New London Superior Court.
