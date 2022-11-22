ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Journal Inquirer

Ellington voters to decide on school HVAC project

ELLINGTON — Voters will decide in January whether the town should issue $6.7 million in bonds for updating the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at three of its public schools. The Board of Selectmen this week unanimously voted to hold a town meeting on financing the project on...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry council approves using ARPA money for 2 projects

COVENTRY — The Town Council unanimously approved allocating money from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for two different projects. The American Rescue Plan is a federally funded program created in response to the economic crisis that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coventry was allocated about $3.67...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader

The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield simplifies land-use applications

ENFIELD — Officials have eliminated several requirements in the land-use application process in an effort to make it more streamlined for residents. A notary and copy of the check are no longer required for the file, and an affidavit for posting a public hearing sign no longer requires a notary. However, a picture of the posted sign and an acknowledgement of posting the sign still will be required.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor church collects sleeping bags for homeless

SOUTH WINDSOR — A drive to collect sleeping bags for the homeless has received a warm reception from both the congregation of Wapping Community Church and the Hartford Police Department. Church member Sue Mikkelson discussed the idea of collecting sleeping bags with Hartford police Officer Jim Barret, the city’s...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

New Haven OKs monument to replace Columbus statue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A public monument representing the Italian-American immigrant experience was approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, replacing a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020 amid a climate of racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd. The Wooster Square Monument...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton Center School

BOLTON — These students were named to the first-trimester honor roll at Bolton Center School.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford police say crashes are down since traffic initiative began

EAST HARTFORD — Police said motor vehicle accidents are down this year, following implementation of the department’s Safe Streets Traffic Initiative. Data provided by the police department shows that the monthly average for motor vehicle accidents is down from 101 in 2021 to 87 so far this year, using data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. Both are above 2020, which saw a monthly average of 83 accidents.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester offers tax exemption for veterans

MANCHESTER — Veterans living in Manchester may qualify for a property tax exemption being piloted by the town. WHAT: Veterans living in Manchester can apply for a property tax exemption equal to 10 percent of their primary residence’s assessed value. WHEN: Applications are open until Dec. 31, after...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Teen charged with hanging noose

HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man surrenders after standoff

WETHERSFIELD — Police say a town man was arrested Saturday after a nearly 22-hour standoff with authorities. Jeffrey Howlett, 63, was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Wethersfield Police Lt. Michael Wren said. Officers from Wethersfield and East Hampton attempted to serve a warrant regarding a protective order...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Trial set for Glastonbury man charged in Preston biker murder

A murder trial is slated to start this month for a Glastonbury man charged in the shooting death of a Preston man. Both men with alleged ties to rival motorcycle gangs. Francis Giannelli, 28, is accused of murder in the Oct. 26, 2019, death of Robert Thompson, 35, of Preston. The trial is scheduled to start Nov. 30 in New London Superior Court.
PRESTON, CT

