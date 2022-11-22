Read full article on original website
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Holiday Travel
BARNSTABLE – As the holiday travel season begins, local health experts are urging residents to use safe practices amid an expected surge in flu and COVID cases. “Most people are going to be spending more time indoors. The holidays are upon us, people are socializing and contagious viruses like COVID are going to spread considerably more easily,” Barnstable County Public Health Nurse Wendy Judd said.
capeandislands.org
RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
capeandislands.org
With RSV surge, parents warned of potential virus 'tripledemic'
The early peak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, combined with COVID infections and seasonal flu illnesses, presents what public health officials call a potential "tripledemic" in the weeks ahead of winter. RSV is common in children younger than 2. But cases have never peaked this early, and are straining...
capecod.com
Troops Care Package Collection Set for Nov. 26
BUZZARDS BAY – Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ 15th annual Christmas care package collection will be held on Saturday, November 26. A total of 1,000 care packages and 100 stockings will be assembled by attendees at the Monument Beach Sportsman’s Club along MacArthur Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From there, they will be mailed out to service members aboard.
capecod.com
Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries
HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is supporting local food pantries for Giving Tuesday. Ten pantries from Falmouth to Provincetown will receive $1,000 each. Bank officials said many community members are experiencing worsening food security as record inflation rates continue to grip the economy. “With inflationary pressures...
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Winter Holiday Travel
As the holiday travel season begins, Public Health Nurse with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Wendy Judd joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about how to stay safe amid COVID. She talks about when to take tests and how to get them, booster clinics through the County, and what tips travelers need to know as they take to the roads or hop on a plane this season.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
MassLive.com
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
capecod.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and Orleans responded to a brush fire around 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in the cranberry bogs off Point of Rocks Road near Pilgrim Pines Road. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecod.com
Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide
SANDWICH – Both MassDOT and local towns are focusing efforts on recruiting snow plow operators ahead of the winter season amid a drop in interest from contractors. Sandwich Department of Public Works Director Paul Tilton said increased rates for all equipment and a $300 end-of-season bonus are being utilized to help replace old hands.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold at Stop & Shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Thursday, and the winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop. The prize was won in New Bedford playing the scratch ticket game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”. Overall, there were 470 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on...
capecod.com
Watch: Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” Features Abridged “Nutcracker”
BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” concert series kicks off December 2 with a new addition this year: an abridged retelling of “The Nutcracker” with live ballet dancers. Choreographer for the presentation and Director of Dance for the Cape Symphony Dance...
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)
HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
