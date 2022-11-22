Read full article on original website
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Breaks Silence After Film's Successful Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is thanking audiences for their support of the film, following its impressive performance at the box office. In an open letter posted to Marvel Studios' social media accounts on Wednesday night, Coogler expressed gratitude to the fans who have shown up for the film, ultimately leading to it grossing over $500 million globally thus far. The film serves as the cinematic conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also deals with the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
Marvel Studios Producer Reveals Why They Don't Want Comic Fans Making MCU Movies
If you're a screenwriter that grew up on Marvel Comics, you may have an uphill battle for you when trying to land a gig at Marvel Studios. According to longtime producer Nate Moore, it's a bit of a "red flag" for the studio to seek out a writer who's been a lifelong fan. Moore said in a recent podcast stop he thinks those who love the brand may already be set on a certain storyline from the source material instead of being flexible enough to explore another story.
Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster
The Demon Slayer Corps added Tanjiro and his strong young monster hunters to their ranks and the Shonen protagonists have been put through some terrifying battles as a result. Following the Entertainment District Arc's conclusion, the Swordsmith Village Arc is the next storyline that will kick off season three. With a new trailer release presumably planned to arrive at this year's Jump Festa, a new poster has dropped that takes fans to the past to prepare them for the future.
New Avatar: The Way of Water Footage Shows Epic War on Pandora
New Avatar: The Way of Water footage has been released, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest look at Avatar 2 comes with the thematic tagline tease of "Our home. Our family. Our fortress." It teases the core themes of James Cameron's Avatar movie series, which is built on the story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) transformation into one of the Na'vi people of the Planet Pandora. This time around, Jake and his Na'vi soulmate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a lot more to lose, as they have created an entire family for themselves in the years since the first film. And when the human militaristic force known as the RDA returns, Jake and Neytiri indeed might lose their world, literally and figuratively.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
Star Wars: How Andor Changes the Way We View the Original Trilogy Forever
When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in 2016, it quickly became one of the most well-received Star Wars projects of the Disney era. The prequel earned an 84% critics score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's become an important part of the overall arc of Star Wars. The movie perfectly retconned a major question that had plagued fans since 1977: Why was there a flaw built into the Death Star? The film also shocked fans by directly leading into Star Wars: A New Hope with one of the coolest (and scariest) Darth Vader moments ever put to screen. It was a prequel that succeeded in expanding a beloved story while successfully introducing new characters. Now, thanks to Disney+'s Star Wars: Andor, the prequel film has a prequel of its own, and the underdog series has managed to fill out the Star Wars universe even more than the film that inspired it.
MCU Producer Explains Why There Won't Be a Namor Solo Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the weeks since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, there's a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has been celebrated and spoken about. Among them is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's central antagonist, and one of the very first superhero characters to ever appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Despite his illustrious history, Namor has never properly appeared in live-action prior to Wakanda Forever, due in part to his movie rights being tied up at Universal Pictures. As Marvel producer Nate Moore recently revealed, that arrangement with Universal actually had an impact on how Namor could be used in Wakanda Forever's marketing — and while Namor "can return", that deal currently stands in the way of Marvel Studios potentially producing a Namor solo movie.
New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Villains and a Sprawling Adventure
Indiana Jones fans are finally being treated to a fifth film next year, and everyone is eager to see Harrison Ford return to the role for the first time since 2008. Lucasfilm hasn't released the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 yet, but some fans did get a sneak peek at D23 Expo back in September. The trailer may not be out yet, but this week has brought some exciting new photos, including the first look at Solo and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her new role as well as Rogue One and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in his new role. Today, Empire (via Collider) shared some more new photos that tease some exciting adventures for Indiana.
James Gunn Teases the Emotional Ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
In the end, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 goes back to the beginning. On May 5th, 2023, it's time to face the music: the trilogy-ender from filmmaker James Gunn is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians." But before bidding an emotional goodbye to Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) crew of intergalactic outlaws that includes Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), most of the Guardians will return in the cheery Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streaming in time for Thanksgiving on Disney+.
Magic Mike's Last Dance Ends With a 30-Minute Dance Sequence
As the title implies, Magic Mike's Last Dance aims to be the sendoff to Channing Tatum's Mike Lane and, according to director Steven Soderbergh, the film will send the character off with a bang. Similar to how Magic Mike XXL concluded with a lengthy dance scene featuring the ensemble of lead characters, the director teased that this new film will end with a 30-minute dance sequence to ensure the character gets the conclusion that he deserves. As seen in previous films, Tatum will surely be up to the physical challenge. Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Brings Michael Rooker Back in Surprising Way
As teased by Marvel Studios earlier this month, Michael Rooker is involved with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Fans of the Guardians franchise will know, however, that Rooker's Yondu Udonta died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and James Gunn has been adamant about about keeping dead characters dead. So how does Yondu manage to return in the Holiday Special? Full spoilers up ahead for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just say it
Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
A Few Marvel Movies Are Leaving Hulu in December
Most Marvel movies are available to stream on Disney+, especially since nearly every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe calls that service its streaming home. Some of the non-MCU movies are floating around on other services, and they sometimes bounce from place to place, making them hard for fans to keep up with at times. At the end of December, some of those films will be on the move again, leaving their current streaming home at Hulu.
