Man accused of robbing Shelton store with AR-15, causing high-speed police chase ending in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man faces charges after allegedly displaying an AR-15 while robbing a package store in Shelton Monday night and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Hartford.

Police said the robbery occurred at Cleto’s Package Store on Howe Avenue in Shelton around 7:30 p.m.

Shelton police said the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Balseiro Reyes, displayed an AR-15-style rifle while robbing the store of cash and items.

Seymour police responded to assist with the investigation with a K9 track dog to help locate the suspect. Police were able to obtain video surveillance of the suspect’s vehicle and sent the information to multiple police agencies.

According to officials, a pursuit began when West Haven police tried to stop the suspect’s SUV wanted in an armed robbery at 10 p.m.

State police then joined the pursuit that went all the way up Interstate 91. Reyes is accused of driving over 100 miles per hour before exiting the highway at exit 33 in Hartford.

State police said after exiting the highway, Reyes struck a metal beam guardrail near Jennings Road and came to a stop.

Both Reyes and his passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital.

Shelton police charged Reyes with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the fifth degree and with violating his probation. Shelton police held Reyes on a $225,000 bond and he was arraigned on the charges in Derby Superior Court Tuesday.

In addition, state police charged Reyes with reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit and set his bond at $10,000. He is due in court on the charges on Dec. 13.

