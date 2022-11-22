Read full article on original website
Dimon Magnet Academy teacher wins One Class at A Time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers. Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses...
Russell County School District Spotlight – Mount Olive Veterans Day Celebration
WRBL and the Russell County Board of Education bring you Moments in Excellence in and around the Russell County School District. This week’s episode features Russell County’s Mount Olive Primary School in Fort Mitchell, AL. Principal Lisa Rushing discusses the program dedicated to honoring Veterans Day. Veterans and current active-duty military parents were invited for donuts and a program honoring their service.
Remaining unsettled through the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several systems will bring a chance for rain to the News 3 viewing area. Rain becomes more scattered to isolated as it begins to wrap up during the afternoon, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to break apart later this evening and overnight, this will be short lived as more clouds move in mid-Saturday morning.
Three opportunities for rainfall and it starts this Black Friday
Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast will remain mild with more of an active pattern. This mild air and rainfall in the forecast are from a southern U.S. pattern, without all the cooler weather. There will be no frost for the upcoming days including our first week of December. We are tracking...
WRBL Puppy Picks: Remy
WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you “WRBL Puppy Picks.”. Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home. In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week. This week we...
Thanksgiving forecast: more clouds and dry; rain overnight
Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Happy Thanksgiving! We have more clouds in the forecast as we sit ahead of a cold front, temperatures will reach the middle to a few upper 60s this afternoon/early evening. Rain moves in overnight as a cold front begins to progress across the area, rain will arrive...
