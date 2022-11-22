Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Creator Drops Closer Look at Next Series, Versus
The creator simply known as ONE has become a force to be reckoned wih in the anime world, creating such powerhouse series as Mob Psycho 100 and One-Punch Man. With each of these series being perhaps best known for their amazing action set pieces and hard-knuckle battles that can come close to ending entire worlds, the mangaka is set to explore a new world that will see humans fighting demons as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Becomes Biggest PlayStation Launch Ever
While it was assumed that God of War Ragnarok would be a massive success for PlayStation to close out 2022, it turns out that the game has done better than expected. Since first launching back in 1994, PlayStation has gone on to have a number of successful franchises. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, and Gran Turismo are just some of the many big properties that have spawned from PlayStation. And while these franchises are all big in their own right, none of them have ever had a game sell as well at launch as God of War Ragnarok.
ComicBook
Popular Star Wars Game Now 100% Free
A popular Star Wars game is now 100 percent free, no strings attached. The last decade has seen Star Wars return in a major way. In the video game space, this has been via games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront and its sequel, and Star Wars: Squadrons. And the latter that has been made free to download courtesy of Epic Games Store. More specifically, between now and next Thursday, the game is free to download on the PC digital storefront, and once downloaded it's yours to keep. And considering the game is usually $40, this is a pretty great deal.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release is a 2001 Classic
A new Nintendo Switch stealth release is here, and it's the re-release of a classic PC game from 2001. In other words, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a 21-year-old game. This is the first time the game in question has come to a Nintendo platform and consoles in general. More specifically, for $9 -- thanks to a 40 percent launch discount that knocks the game down from its normal $15 price point -- and 1.5 GB of space Switch users can now play an updated version of Blade of Darkness that was released back in 2021.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Reintroduces Beast Gohan in New Art
Gohan's "Beast" Form first arrived during his fight against Cell Max, the biological nightmare that arrived thanks to the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the inclusion of the young mad scientist known as Dr. Hedo. While the new transformation ahs yet to make it sway to the anime's television series and/or Dragon Ball Super's manga, fans have become enamored with Gohan's newest ultimate form and the Shonen franchise is more than happy to oblige fans' desire to see more.
ComicBook
Watch: WWE's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Just Brutally Attacked Rey Mysterio at Thanksgiving Dinner
Poor Rey Mysterio can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his son Dominik Mysterio, and that includes even having a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner. That's because Rey's Thanksgiving meal with the family was interrupted by Dominik and his Judgement Day partner Rhea Ripley, and it didn't take long for their appearance at the dinner to go south. Things would soon dissolve into chaos, and it would end with Rey taking a brutal beating on his already injured leg and foot, and Dominik would even smash a picture frame against it. You can watch it all unfold in the video below.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Brings Michael Rooker Back in Surprising Way
As teased by Marvel Studios earlier this month, Michael Rooker is involved with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Fans of the Guardians franchise will know, however, that Rooker's Yondu Udonta died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and James Gunn has been adamant about about keeping dead characters dead. So how does Yondu manage to return in the Holiday Special? Full spoilers up ahead for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Discounts 20 Classic Games
Hamster's Arcade Archives series has brought a ton of classic arcade games to Nintendo Switch, including several originally developed by Nintendo. That list includes many fan favorites, including Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and the Mario Bros. arcade game. The Nintendo Switch eShop hosts a lot of sales, but somehow none of these games have ever been discounted. That has now changed, as 20 are currently available for 30% off! For those that have been on the fence about purchasing these games, there's literally never been a better time. The following games normally retail for $7.99 but can now be purchased for $5.59:
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
ComicBook
A Few Marvel Movies Are Leaving Hulu in December
Most Marvel movies are available to stream on Disney+, especially since nearly every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe calls that service its streaming home. Some of the non-MCU movies are floating around on other services, and they sometimes bounce from place to place, making them hard for fans to keep up with at times. At the end of December, some of those films will be on the move again, leaving their current streaming home at Hulu.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster
The Demon Slayer Corps added Tanjiro and his strong young monster hunters to their ranks and the Shonen protagonists have been put through some terrifying battles as a result. Following the Entertainment District Arc's conclusion, the Swordsmith Village Arc is the next storyline that will kick off season three. With a new trailer release presumably planned to arrive at this year's Jump Festa, a new poster has dropped that takes fans to the past to prepare them for the future.
ComicBook
Weird Al Reveals Warner Bros. Shut Down a Harry Potter Parody Song
With the recent release of WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the decades-spanning work of Weird Al Yankovic is back in the spotlight. The musician has become a ubiquitous part of our popular culture thanks to his satirical songs, which have not only included polka covers of popular songs, but reimagined parodies of existing songs or franchises. As Yankovic revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed one franchise that he wasn't actually able to parody — Harry Potter. According to Yankovic, Warner Bros., the studio who was behind the film adaptations, either shut down the idea entirely or never responded to it.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Super Saiyan 3 Goku in New Promo
Dragon Ball Super has kept fans waiting for a manga update long enough! Not long ago, netizens learned the hit series was ready to make a comeback, and there are only a few weeks to go before Goku kicks off a new arc. Now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is hyping the manga's return, and we have been given a look at Super Saiyan 3 Goku to pump up ourselves.
