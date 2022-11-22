When Luna Atoms was around seven years old, she would watch the same films on VHS almost every night. Watch, rewind, repeat. It was one of the characters that drew her in: a pre-teen girl with porcelain skin, dark hair always in plaits and a macabre sense of humour to match.This was the Nineties, and the videos that kept Atoms glued to her TV screen were the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values. “I’ve always had this obsession with Wednesday Addams,” Atoms, now aged 32, explains today. “I remember wanting to be her. It...

34 MINUTES AGO