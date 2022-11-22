ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just say it

Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
Wednesday forever! How a pre-teen goth weirdo became a hero to kids everywhere

When Luna Atoms was around seven years old, she would watch the same films on VHS almost every night. Watch, rewind, repeat. It was one of the characters that drew her in: a pre-teen girl with porcelain skin, dark hair always in plaits and a macabre sense of humour to match.This was the Nineties, and the videos that kept Atoms glued to her TV screen were the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values. “I’ve always had this obsession with Wednesday Addams,” Atoms, now aged 32, explains today. “I remember wanting to be her. It...

