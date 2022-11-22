Advancing the state of the art in neutralizing stronger COVID-19 variants

Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
New Antibiotic Kills Dangerous and Resistant Bacteria
A new antibiotic that can fight against resistant bacteria. Antibiotics were long thought to be a miracle cure for bacterial infections. However, many pathogens have evolved to withstand antibiotics over time and thus the quest for new drugs is becoming more urgent. Researchers from the University of Basel were part of an international team that used computational analysis to identify a new antibiotic and deciphered its mode of action. Their research is an important step in the creation of new, powerful drugs.
MedicalXpress
First evidence drug resistant bacteria can travel from gut to lung, increasing infection risks
A new Oxford University study released during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week has significant findings on how antimicrobial resistance (AMR) arises and persists. The results, published today in Nature Communications, provide the first direct evidence of AMR bacteria migrating from a patient's gut microbiome to the lungs, increasing the risk of deadly infections.
A new study of drug-resistant bacteria moving freely between organs could save lives
New research shows that drug-resistant bacteria can make the journey from the digestive tract to the lungs, raising the probability of infection.
France 24
Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'
The massive new study, published in the Lancet journal, looked at deaths from 33 common bacterial pathogens and 11 types of infection across 204 countries and territories. The pathogens were associated with 7.7 million deaths -- 13.6 percent of the global total -- in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic took off.
MedicalXpress
Immunology study: COVID-19 reactivates several latent viruses, particularly in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome
COVID-19 reactivated viruses that had become latent in cells following previous infections, particularly in people with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME/CFS. This is the conclusion of a study from Linköping University in Sweden. The results, published in Frontiers in Immunology, contribute to our knowledge of the causes of the disease and prospects of reaching a diagnosis.
Researchers Working On Universal mRNA-Influenza Vaccine Aiming For Baseline Immune Memory For Diverse Strains
Researchers are working on an experimental pan-influenza vaccine based on the famed mRNA technology to provide broad protection. The two-dose vaccine employs the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in the COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer Inc PFE & BioNTech SE BNTX, and Moderna Inc MRNA. Initial animal studies show...
MedicalXpress
Experts recommend using COVID-19 resources to tackle the 'silent pandemic' of antimicrobial resistance
Infections that can't be treated with antibiotics are a global health crisis and experts are calling for the Canadian government to use COVID-19 resources to address the "silent pandemic" of superbugs. Canada has an opportunity to become a global leader in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—a growing health crisis...
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Americans who got the updated COVID-19 booster shots are better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven’t — at least for now, U.S. health officials said Tuesday. Updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna in September have been a hard sell for vaccine-weary Americans. Only about 13% of U.S. adults so far have gotten a “bivalent” shot that targets the omicron strain and the original coronavirus. On Tuesday, White House officials announced a renewed push for more Americans to get the latest shots. The first look at the new shots’ real-world effectiveness shows they work, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Speaking at a White House briefing expected to be his last before he retires from the government at the end of year, Fauci said what “may be the final message I give you from this podium is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible.”
MedicalXpress
Study: Most people with long COVID face stigma and discrimination
The majority of people living with long COVID experience some form of stigma directly related to their condition, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. An estimated 2.3 million people are living with long COVID in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics data, and numbers are not decreasing due to limited treatment options and continued high COVID infection rates. Testimonies illustrate profound stigmas experienced by people living with long COVID, but until now there has been no quantitative assessment of the burden.
Gizmodo
New List of the Most Dangerous Pathogens Will Include ‘Disease X,’ the Likely Next Pandemic
The World Health Organization is creating an updated list of the globe’s most dangerous microbes. The public health agency will recruit over 300 scientists to work on the list. They will consider known germs across dozens of virus and bacteria families. One automatic inclusion will be “Disease X,” the moniker given to a currently unknown pathogen capable of causing the next pandemic.
MedicalXpress
One in eight older adults experienced depression for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic
A new, large-scale study of more than 20,000 older adults in Canada found that approximately 1 in 8 older adults developed depression for the first time during the pandemic. For those who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers were even worse. By the autumn of 2020 almost half (45%) of this group reported being depressed.
MedicalXpress
Omicron variant BQ.1.1 found to be resistant to all monoclonal antibody treatments
A combined team of researchers from Leibniz Institute for Primate Research and Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, both in Germany, has found that the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant BQ.1.1 is resistant to all known monoclonal antibody treatments. In their study, published in The Lancet—Infectious Diseases, the group tested a host of omicron sublineages against all known antibody treatments.
MedicalXpress
Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder
Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
MedicalXpress
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
NBC News
New Covid boosters work better against infection than previous shots, CDC finds
The first real-world data on the new omicron vaccines find that they are better at preventing symptomatic Covid infections than the earlier doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The findings fortify messaging from public health officials that the new shots, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, should provide...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop 20-subtype mRNA flu vaccine to protect against future flu pandemics
An experimental mRNA-based vaccine against all 20 known subtypes of influenza virus has provided broad protection from otherwise lethal flu strains in initial tests, and thus might serve one day as a general preventative measure against future flu pandemics, according to researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
The Weather Channel
At least 6.8 Lakh People Died in India From Infection Caused by Just Five Bacteria in 2019: Lancet Report
Infections remain a leading cause of death globally, and in India, five bacteria were responsible for at least 6.8 lakh deaths in 2019, a new Lancet study has revealed. The five deadly bacteria in India are led by Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus and Acinetobacter baumanii. E. Coli alone claimed at least 1.6 lakh lives in India in 2019.
Business Insider
Regulators have approved the world's most expensive medicine that costs $3.5 million per patient
The FDA approved a treatment costing $3.5 million, making it the world's most expensive medicine. Hemgenix effectively treated several patients with the blood condition Hemophilia B in trials. An independent study said a fair price for the drug would be about $2.9 million. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced...
The COVID variants dominating this fall mean ‘we’re still in the Omicron era’
Omicron spawn BQ and BQ.1.1 now lead U.S. COVID variants, dwarfing the previously dominant BA.5 two to one, the CDC reported Friday. Omicron spawn BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 now lead U.S. COVID variants, dwarfing the previously dominant BA.5 two to one, the CDC reported Friday. As Dr. Jake Lemieux, a Harvard...
Comments / 1