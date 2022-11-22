Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan injury report: My read on Blake Corum’s status for Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart town for tomorrow’s big game, the status of Blake Corum remains the No. 1 question on the mind. Will he play, and if he does what type of shape will he be in?. The star running back remains...
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Michigan Football trending towards a commitment from Ohio in 2023
Michigan football has really been doing work in Ohio late in the 2023 recruiting class and one recruit is now expected to commit to the Wolverines Friday. With it being Michigan-Ohio State week, no one would blame you if you lost track a bit of Michigan football recruiting. It’s a...
MLive.com
PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14 and our Michigan vs. Ohio State picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Even though the college football season is coming to an end, there’s still never been a better time to sign up at PointsBet...
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State
Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Penn State and a final score prediction
Michigan State is heading into the last game on the schedule. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) in the regular-season finale with the Land Grant Trophy on the line. Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s...
Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle
An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
MLive.com
Examining Michigan State’s bowl chances, even if it falls to 5-7
There’s a clear path to Michigan State becoming bowl eligible. That requires the Spartans reaching six victories and there’s only one shot left to do so. After blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of last week’s 39-31 double-overtime loss at home to Indiana, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'
The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game
Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Oregon: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Not much rest for the shorthanded. Less than 24 hours after losing to No. 18 Alabama, Michigan State will be back on the court in Portland to take on Oregon in its second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. · Watch Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV. ·...
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
MLive.com
Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State falls to Alabama in Thanksgiving matchup
Michigan State could be in for a long holiday weekend out West. The shorthanded Spartans fell apart in the second half as they lost to No. 18 Alabama, 81-70, in a quarterfinal game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The No....
MLive.com
What pressure? Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy eager for first start vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Growing up in Illinois, J.J. McCarthy said he was always attracted to the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry. The Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback will live it for the second time in his career on Saturday, but this time as the starting signal-caller. “It’s such a special...
Comments / 1