Upstate restaurant raising funds for injured State Trooper

An Upstate restaurant has started a promotion to raise money for an injured State Trooper. In Mid-October, Lance Corporal Devin Kugler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was critically injured in a hit and run crash.

Kugler underwent multiple surgeries before being released from the hospital, earlier this month. Now, Chick-Fil-A on Pelham Road in Greenville has started the "Cookies For Kugler" campaign. The restaurant says, it will donate a portion of the proceeds from every six pack of cookies they sell to the Kugler family.

The suspect in the hit and run, Roger Seawright was arrested October 16th and is facing hit and run causing great bodily harm and other charges.