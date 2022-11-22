ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Potentially Stuck in Teen Rom-Com Only it Could Mess Up

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qL98D_0jJvN23y00

Will Tigers go with their 'Sam Pittman' or opt for the hot girl who doesn't like their traditions?

When Arkansas summarily dispatched Bryan Harsin with a relatively easy 41-27 win at Auburn, the coaching search that immediately began appeared to be on the path to throwing a ton of money toward a glitz and glamour coach.

However, as Arkansas has proven, it's more important to get the right guy for the moment than to money whip the biggest name on the market. Yet, that's what Auburn is willing to do, even if the next insta-millionaire to win the Auburn lottery doesn't care for their traditions and way of doing things.

Meanwhile, as boosters prepare to light even more of their money on fire, interim coach Cadillac Williams has sent athletes back to class and has Auburn on a winning streak. Everything the man does appears to be the right move, but just like a teen rom-com, Auburn can't seem to see Williams as anything other than the best friend who gets them through another nasty break-up with the school's hot girl.

However, if Williams happens to knock off Alabama in the Iron Bowl, not only winning college football's biggest rivalry game but making Auburn bowl eligible in a season that had been written off as lost when it started, it will be a hair down, red dress, high heels slow-motion walking down the stairs moment for Williams.

If that happens and Auburn already has its new coach signed and ready to be introduced, the moniker of Auburn gonna Auburn will be out in full force again.

Auburn will have passed on a coach who embraces their traditions, has proven he can win with talent the Tigers' chosen one couldn't, and will have done the one thing Auburn fans loved about Gus Malzahn – beat Bama.

If that happens while Lane Kiffin watches from a luxury suite or 30 minutes before Hugh Freeze lands on the runway at the local airport, Auburn is going to have the most Auburn of messes on its hands.

Sam Pittman may have been so deep in the friend zone that Arkansas had to check the family tree to make sure he wasn't a cousin before putting a ring on it, but he found a hair straightener and a yellow sun dress rather quickly and became the hottest girl in the Razorbacks' movie.

The question is whether Auburn has it in them to do the same and sign the right one instead of the hot one should the movie play out with a Disney Remember the Titans type ending on the field Saturday.

HOGS FEED:

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS FROM RAZORBACKS BLOWING OUT LOUISVILLE IN MAUI

TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS PROBABLY WON'T WAIT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING

OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN MAY HAVE GIVEN A CLUE TO WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH AUBURN

DID PITTMAN LAY GROUNDWORK TO SHOP AGGIES BLACK FRIDAY SALE?

WATCH: ANDY HODGES RECAPS HUGE ARKANSAS WIN OVER OLE MISS

ELON MUSK, AUBURN BOOSTERS BIGGEST KEYS FOR PRESSURE ON OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN

TENNESSEE TITANS' TREYLON BURKS HAS BIG NIGHT AGAINST GREEN BAY PACKERS

HOGS' DEFENSE KEYS LATE FIRST-HALF RUN TO TAKE COMPLETE CONTROL AGAINST SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

RAZORBACKS SKIN JACKRABBITS SKIN JACKRABBITS EN ROUTE TO MAUI

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl

Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end

In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
AUBURN, AL
KIDO Talk Radio

Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]

Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn professor awarded damages for university punishment over published comments about football program

An Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor, Michael Stern, was unjustly targeted after making comments about the concentration of athletes in one of the university’s administration programs, per AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith. Stern was awarded $645,837 in damages after the two-week trial that found the former dean unduly punished him.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament

The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42. Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points. Carr and Gonia...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy