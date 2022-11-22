Experts offer advice on how to navigate holidays and eating disorders

MADISON, Wis. — The holidays can be a difficult time for a lot of people for many reasons. Thanksgiving, a holiday largely centered around food, can be especially difficult for people who have struggled with eating disorders.

While some people may be open about eating disorders they may be struggling with, others won’t be — and that’s why local health experts say it’s important to keep comments about weight or body appearance to yourself if you’re gathering with family for the holidays.

Dr. Paula Cody, an adolescent health expert with UW Health Kids, says it’s important not to comment on anyone’s looks or body shape during the holidays — including our own — even if intentions are good, because those conversations may end up putting added stress on those who are already struggling with their body image. It’s also best to avoid commenting on what people are eating during those family get-togethers and to avoid talking about diets.

Rather than making food the focus of Thanksgiving, experts say we should emphasize the deeper meaning of the day: gratitude, love, and fostering a connection with our family and other loved ones.

If you are someone who is currently struggling with an eating disorder or has had them in the past, experts say it is important to identify your boundaries — including who you’re sitting next to and what you’re not willing to talk about — before you go. You can also prepare ways you plan to respond if someone makes a comment about your body or eating habits, including directly telling those who do make comments to stop.

Dr. Cody says it also helps to have a support person with you at the gathering who could help distract you from those potentially triggering moments or change the topic of conversation.

Ultimately, experts say everyone should treat Thanksgiving like any other meal and avoid skipping meals before or after to compensate.

