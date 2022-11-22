ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

JCPS in session, but several local school districts cancel classes Tuesday over illnesses

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4dvi_0jJvMw4g00

Several school districts around Louisville and Southern Indiana closed Tuesday due to a rise in illness rates that has affected attendance from students and staff.

School districts in Bullitt County, LaRue County, Shelby County and Silver Creek (in Clark County, Indiana) all announced Monday that in-person classes would not be in session Tuesday due to flu cases and other sicknesses. Silver Creek students are taking part in classes virtually, while the three Kentucky districts are planning to make up the day later in the school year.

Public schools in Louisville, meanwhile, are open. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Mark Hebert said all schools are in session Tuesday.

In Bullitt County, according to a letter from district Superintendent Jesse Bacon, the student attendance rate across the district dropped to 88% Monday, with some schools' rates in the 70s. He also said 192 staff members were absent Monday and only 53% could be replaced with substitutes.

"I encourage all students and staff to take this time to rest, recuperate, and regain strength to finish the fall semester strong upon returning from Thanksgiving Break," Bullitt County superintendent Jesse Bacon said in a release. The district will make the day up on May 25.

In Shelby County, according to a release on the district's Facebook page, attendance rates across the county sat at just over 92% Thursday and had steadily dropped into the mid-80s by Monday, with a significant number of illnesses reported among staff members. The county's school board is set to hold a special meeting to push for Dec. 9 to be marked as the make-up day.

The Silver Creek and LaRue County districts did not disclose local absence rates in social media posts announcing closures Tuesday, and LaRue County did not say when the day could be made up.

The local closures are part of a larger trend at the onset of flu season. In early November, 25 school districts announced they would move to online learning due to a rise in illnesses among students and staff. Higher flu and RSV rates this year, along with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, have led national health experts to warn about the possibility of a "tripledemic" this winter.

Reach Ana Alvarez Briñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter @SoyAnaAlvarez.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Oldham County high schools install sensors to detect the use of vapes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years

Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thanksgiving tradition like no other in Louisville continued this year as Juice Bowl 2022 kicked off Thursday. The annual event at Shawnee Park brings hundreds together for good food and football. When it comes to Thanksgiving in West Louisville, some things just don’t ever change....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long video today to discuss the next few systems and an update to the overall weather pattern shaping up for December. Watch for the strong wind gusts Sunday Morning especially.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Old Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 200 block of York Street on Thursday just after 1 p.m. They found a man with a stab wound during an altercation with another man, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy