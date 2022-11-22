ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Watch: Fran McCaffery Omaha Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWn96_0jJvM7aE00

Iowa Coach Speaks About Monday's Non-Conference Win

Fran McCaffery Omaha Postgame (; 7:35)

Comments / 0

 

Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

