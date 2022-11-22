ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Fantasy football: Examining Rams’ receiver unit amid QB uncertainty

By Fantasy Alarm
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

One of the keys to being a successful fantasy football player is understanding the in-season changes NFL teams make. Some are due to an array of injuries while others stem from things like coaching changes or adjustments in game-plan philosophy. In the case of the Los Angeles Rams, change has sprouted from injuries and now fantasy owners are tasked with learning the new target distribution among wideouts now that Cooper Kupp is sidelined and Matthew Stafford may be back in concussion protocol.

The quarterback situation is going to be difficult to navigate. Stafford is not yet in the league’s concussion protocol but a series of tests done on Monday and Tuesday should reveal an answer soon. If he is out, we would expect John Wolford to be under center, despite being inactive in Week 11 with a neck issue. Wolford seemed to sit for precautionary reasons as he took part in a full practice last Friday. We do not expect to see Bryce Perkins leading this team down the stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdf2c_0jJvLrcq00
Van Jefferson
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Regardless of whether it is Stafford or Wolford quarterbacking the Rams in Week 12, some sorting is required to decide which Rams receivers we need to target. On Sunday, you saw Allen Robinson and Ben Skowronek on the field for nearly 85 percent of the snaps with Van Jefferson third with 73 percent. Fringe wideouts like Brandon Powell, Landon McCutcheon and Tutu Atwell saw 30 percent or fewer, and while Atwell found the end zone, your focus should remain on the aforementioned top-three. They accounted for 14 of the 17 targets that went to receivers.

Robinson will likely lead this team in snaps and targets moving forward and should be considered the top option in PPR formats. Jefferson clocks in as the No. 2 option with Skowronek third and both have seen important red-zone targets which helps increase their value. Recent reports from NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirm the hierarchy, so keep that in mind when heading to your waiver wire. In many leagues, all three might be available.

One caveat to keep in mind is that, while Robinson may be considered the team’s top receiver, Jefferson should have the strongest value for fantasy. Robinson has struggled to gain separation all year and will now see the opposition’s top cover corner. Jefferson should have more favorable matchups and should Wolford be the quarterback, the two of them have spent more time together on the practice field. It’s not often the No. 2 has the better value, but in this case, he does.

Howard Bender is the VP of operations and head of content at FantasyAlarm.com . Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy sports advice, player projections, injury up/dates and more.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Cardinals coach Sean Kugler was fired for allegedly groping woman in Mexico

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night while the team was in Mexico City for a game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN. Mexican authorities informed the Cardinals of the incident and Kugler...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy