BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
UPDATE 2-Bank regulators tell Citigroup to take urgent action to fix resolution plan
(Adds share price fall, analyst comment, other bank results) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified a shortcoming in Citigroup Inc’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy. Banking regulators...
Kalkine: How do cryptocurrencies function in Australia?
In Australia, Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not recognised as money. But this does not mean the government and/or regulators have not addressed the subject matter. In an explanation on its website, the Australian Taxation Office clearly states that cryptos are capital gains tax assets. Now, the latest October Budget shines a light on the subject.
UPDATE 2-Amazon workers across world urged to strike on Black Friday
BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon sites across the world, including in the United States, Germany and France, were urged to strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. The Make Amazon Pay...
What is Harvey Norman’s (ASX:HVN) expansion plan for Malaysia?
Harvey Norman plans to open additional 52 stores in Malaysia by the end of 2028. The company reported 44.5% increase in aggregated sales revenue in the Malaysian market during the period 1 July 2022 to 31 October 2022. Shares of Harvey Norman were buzzing in the red territory since Thursday...
BRIEF-Imdex Says Boart Longyear Was Unsuccessful In Application To Extend Stay Of Some Orders
* ON NOV 21, BOART LONGYEAR WAS UNSUCCESSFUL IN ITS APPLICATION TO EXTEND THE STAY OF CERTAIN ORDERS. * ORDERS RESTRAIN GLOBALTECH, BOART LONGYEAR FROM MAKING, HIRING, SELLING, IMPORTING, EXPORTING CURRENT INFRINGING TRUCORE UPIX TOOLS. * GLOBALTECH AND BOART LONGYEAR HAVE 90 DAYS TO COLLECT FROM THEIR CUSTOMERS OR ANY...
FOREX-Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus...
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Kalkine: Why has ASIC sued Australian fintech over crypto asset based products?
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against fintech company Block Earner, alleging it provided unlicensed financial services concerning its crypto-asset-based products and operated an unregistered managed investment scheme. Watch this video for more.
ECB's Schnabel sees limited scope for smaller rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel pushed back on Thursday against calls from many of her colleagues for smaller interest rate increases by the ECB. "Incoming data so far suggest that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remains limited,...
Dutch court backs squatters in Russian tycoon's mansion
The elegant house overlooking Amsterdam's iconic Vondelpark would fit in nicely with its neighbouring dwellings, were it not for the huge anti-war banners draped down the outside. In the meantime, they have promised to use the Russian tycoon's mansion to organise political and social events -- to support anti-war protesters and to support people "left behind by war or by capitalism". jcp/dk/jhe/jj
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
WRAPUP 1-China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy. The surge in the number of infections, at record highs not seen since an...
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
Foxconn apologises for pay-related error at China iPhone plant after worker unrest
TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foxconn said on Thursday a pay-related "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest. Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with security personnel as hundreds of workers protested...
EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a...
Oil slips as price cap proposal eases supply concerns
(Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. A bigger-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China also added...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip on growth concerns, set to end week flat
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday on mounting worries about economic growth, while a less-hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve dulled the dollar and put an index of risky currencies on course for a weekly gain. MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.3%, set...
China's CNOOC steps up Western retreat with launch of U.S. sale - sources
(Reuters) - Chinese oil and gas major CNOOC has sounded out potential buyers of its interests in U.S. oilfields, two sources said, stepping up its retreat from Western nations amid sanctions concerns and calls for domestic investment. Reuters reported in April that CNOOC was considering an exit from its operations...
