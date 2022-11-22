ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

Margate police search for missing, endangered teen

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police searched for a missing, endangered teenage girl who was last seen early Friday morning. Police said Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home at 1105 E. River Drive just after 1:45 a.m. Anivin is Black and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt...
MARGATE, FL
Police ID driver killed after crashing car into Miami Springs canal

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – On Friday, Miami-Dade police identified the driver who died after his car plunged into a Miami Springs canal on Thanksgiving Day. Police said 57-year-old Gerald Hradelowitz was behind the wheel when his car crashed into the canal, located off South Melrose Drive, Thursday morning. Authorities...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Police probe death of person found in Boynton Beach area lake

Detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found in a lake in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. An area resident called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shortly before noon to report a body floating in a lake near the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. The rescue workers then notified detectives who took control of the ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating

Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital was shot and killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday. Miami-Dade police confirmed the name of the woman as 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez. Police responded to the home of Jimenez and Antonio Mazzorana, 62, located in the 5700 block...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Body found in lake at apartment complex west of Boynton

BOYNTON BEACH — A body was found floating in a lake Thursday morning at an apartment complex west of the city, police said. A caller to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reported a drowning at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive, which is in the Ashley Lake Park apartment complex west of Military Trail and north of Woolbright Road in suburban Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI

Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
FHP: 1 killed, 1 critical in crash outside Miccosukee casino

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash outside the Miccosukee Casino & Resort in west Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Alex Camacho, an FHP spokesperson, said a driver in a gray Honda sedan, traveling north on Krome Avenue, turned left into the path of a GMC pickup while trying to enter the casino.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

