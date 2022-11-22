Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Margate police search for missing, endangered teen
MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police searched for a missing, endangered teenage girl who was last seen early Friday morning. Police said Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home at 1105 E. River Drive just after 1:45 a.m. Anivin is Black and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt...
Click10.com
Police ID driver killed after crashing car into Miami Springs canal
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – On Friday, Miami-Dade police identified the driver who died after his car plunged into a Miami Springs canal on Thanksgiving Day. Police said 57-year-old Gerald Hradelowitz was behind the wheel when his car crashed into the canal, located off South Melrose Drive, Thursday morning. Authorities...
Police probe death of person found in Boynton Beach area lake
Detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found in a lake in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. An area resident called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shortly before noon to report a body floating in a lake near the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. The rescue workers then notified detectives who took control of the ...
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
Click10.com
Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating
Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
Click10.com
Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital was shot and killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday. Miami-Dade police confirmed the name of the woman as 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez. Police responded to the home of Jimenez and Antonio Mazzorana, 62, located in the 5700 block...
Body found in lake at apartment complex west of Boynton
BOYNTON BEACH — A body was found floating in a lake Thursday morning at an apartment complex west of the city, police said. A caller to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reported a drowning at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive, which is in the Ashley Lake Park apartment complex west of Military Trail and north of Woolbright Road in suburban Boynton Beach.
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
South Florida cold case: Plea deal sets man indicted for 1983 Delray Beach homicide free
DELRAY BEACH — A man accused in the 1983 murder of a woman in Delray Beach was released from jail last week after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge nearly 39 years to the day that police found her dead. At one point Ralph Williams, now 60, had...
Body found floating in lake at apartments near Boynton Beach
A body is found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving in a subdivision near Boynton Beach. The cause and manner of death is under investigation.
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Click10.com
Family still seeking justice after police identifies body of missing Fort Lauderdale woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police confirmed Tuesday that that the search for a missing Broward County woman had come to a tragic end. Authorities said a body found in a wooded area of Miami-Dade County was that of 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, who mysteriously disappeared from her home a week earlier.
cw34.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek man after burglary attempt in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar that was caught on camera trying to enter a home early Wednesday morning. The burglary attempt happened around 12:10 a.m. at a home located near the 900 Block of...
Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI
Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
cbs12.com
Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
Click10.com
Police: $5K reward offered for information after man killed in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a man that was killed in Homestead on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detective P. Klimick, the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. near the 450...
Click10.com
FHP: 1 killed, 1 critical in crash outside Miccosukee casino
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash outside the Miccosukee Casino & Resort in west Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Alex Camacho, an FHP spokesperson, said a driver in a gray Honda sedan, traveling north on Krome Avenue, turned left into the path of a GMC pickup while trying to enter the casino.
Comments / 1