FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
nerej.com
Saulnier of MANSARD completes $5.8 million sale of Parkhill Plaza
Fitchburg, MA Taylor Saulnier, CCIM of MANSARD facilitated the sale of Parkhill Plaza, a 55,000 s/f retail center in for $5.8 million. MANSARD represented the seller, Aubuchon Realty Company and the buyer, A1Q Park Hill Plaza via a private sale process. The three building sale features 20+ tenants and a...
WMUR.com
Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Treehouse-like Home Overlooking a New Hampshire Lake
This one-of-a-kind build comes with a large sandy beach, stunning lake views, and gorgeous wooden finishes. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,195,000. Size: 4,415 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. There’s nothing like the...
WMUR.com
5 displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Five people are displaced after a fire at a multi-unit home in Londonderry on Thanksgiving. The Londonderry Fire Department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Fieldstone Drive. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to bring it under control. No injuries were reported and...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
WMUR.com
Windmill Restaurant gives out Thanksgiving meals for those in need for 32nd consecutive year
CONCORD, N.H. — Volunteers in communities across New Hampshire have been making sure Thanksgiving is there for those that might otherwise not be able to celebrate it. The Windmill Restaurant in Concord has one of the longest standing traditions of giving – helping Granite Staters in need for each of the past 32 Thanksgivings.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont rolls out new automated trash and recycling program with carts
BELMONT — The Town of Belmont will begin rolling out new garbage and recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its automated collection service on Jan. 2, 2023. New carts will be delivered to each residence by the cart company during the week of Dec. 6-10. If you have a seasonal home and need to request a delayed cart delivery, call 603-267-8300 ext. 118.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Delivery Driver Dilemma
A Lynnfield man works an extra job to support his family. Then high-tech thieves swiped his hard-earned money. So, he asked Solve It 7 to help get it back. Rob loves having a second job delivering take-out food. “I enjoy the people, interacting with people. It’s good extra money,” Rob...
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
Family Displaced, Dog Injured by Newbury, MA House Fire
A family was displaced by a fire Friday morning at a house in Newbury. The fire in the single family home on Low Street was reported around 11:20 a.m. and went to two alarms, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin to bring in more help. Firefighters brought the fire...
The body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.
Is Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day at Wachusett Mountain on Wednesday, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country – with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering...
