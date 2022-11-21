ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report

Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Joe Jonas Looks Back On Auditioning For ‘Spider-Man’

Was Joe Jonas almost in the Spider-Man suit? According to the singer, this is true. In a new interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Jonas revealed that he was once in the running to play the superhero on the big screen. Speaking on his potential role in the 2012...
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate

It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
Machine Gun Kelly Returns to Rap With New Song ‘Taurus’

Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping again on his latest single, "Taurus." On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Machine Gun Kelly premiered the new video for his new song "Taurus," which is the title track of his latest semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Over moody productions, MGK raps about his mental health as he deals with the pressure of being a famous music artist.
OHIO STATE
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!

The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sioux Falls, SD
