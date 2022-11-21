Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B Responds to Criticism of Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B hasn't dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism of not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a critic's video where he...
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Rihanna To Document Stage Comeback In Apple TV+ Documentary: REPORT
Rihanna is making her grand return to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, however, it appears as though not only will fans be fed with a live performance, but a documentary as well. According to The Sun, RiRi inked a deal Apple TV+ to chronicle her comeback to the...
‘Below Deck’: Camille Lamb Reveals Why She Was ‘Bound’ to Rock ‘American Idol’ [Exclusive]
Camille Lamb from 'Below Deck' took a shot at 'American Idol' and got pretty far in the singing competition.
Joe Jonas Looks Back On Auditioning For ‘Spider-Man’
Was Joe Jonas almost in the Spider-Man suit? According to the singer, this is true. In a new interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Jonas revealed that he was once in the running to play the superhero on the big screen. Speaking on his potential role in the 2012...
Korean Music Icon J.Y. Park Receives Backlash After Criticizing Skills of Fans Who Do His Dance Challenge
Dance challenges are a staple these days with TikTok blowing up songs and sound bites featuring choreography mimicked by thousands. However, one K-pop dance challenge set to "Groove Back" by Korean music icon J.Y. Park has resulted in backlash after Park critiqued fans' dance moves online. On his Instagram, Park...
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate
It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
Machine Gun Kelly Returns to Rap With New Song ‘Taurus’
Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping again on his latest single, "Taurus." On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Machine Gun Kelly premiered the new video for his new song "Taurus," which is the title track of his latest semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Over moody productions, MGK raps about his mental health as he deals with the pressure of being a famous music artist.
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0