I gave up ‘chasing killers’ to make millions with this side hustle

By Brooke Kato
 3 days ago

Being this successful must be a crime.

A former police officer ditched his nine-to-five after working in the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country all for his side hustle . Luckily for him, it worked out — he’s since become a multi-millionaire.

Paul Alex, who first joined law enforcement as a detective in the San Francisco Bay Area, once spent his days in crime-riddled California neighborhoods.

“I spent years working crazy hours; chasing killers, rapists, and drug dealers and being shot at,” he told JamPress.com. “Sometimes we could only grab a couple of hours sleep, then we had to be back on duty again.”

The seasoned cop cheated death a number of times, even witnessing a fellow detective and friend nearly fall victim to an accidental overdose during a drug raid.

He turned his dreary nine-to-five into his dream after quitting.
“As soon as we broke down the door, we saw suspected powdered heroin go into the air,” the 34-year-old recalled. “It was fentanyl mixed with heroin, a synthetic opiate, which can be absorbed through the skin and you can overdose from an amount as tiny as a grain of salt.”

“So, my buddy’s face turned blue and started profusely sweating,” he continued, assuring that he ended up being “okay,” but that the “memories stick with you” forever. “We thought he was dead but we had Narcan, an anesthetic jab, and injected him through his nostrils.”

After growing tired of those “normal” days, which often involved investigating scenes of murders and hunting down criminals, he opted to start his own business on the side.

Now, he owns his own string of ATMs and even created a mentorship program to help other entrepreneurs achieve their goals.

Now, his life has turned around — he drives a Porsche, all thanks to his multi-millionaire status, and has racked up 70,000 followers online.

Working overtime with the police force earned him a hefty salary of about $250,000, and with it, he invested in six Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), which allowed him to make commissions whenever people withdrew cash.

The former cop said the skills he acquired in the force helped him become a better businessman.

He placed the machines in areas with “high foot traffic,” ensuring he’s secure at least a few customers.

“With the help of a mentor, within just 18 months, the ATMs were making me between $12,000- $15,000 a month, on top of my salary,” he said.

The ex-cop now rakes in millions every year between all his business endeavors.
With some extra bucks in his pocket, he moved to a ritzy Bay Area neighborhood, moved into a luxury penthouse and purchased a Porsche Panamera — his “dream car” — showing it off at the precinct and wowing his co-workers.

“The guys couldn’t believe it,” he said, adding that even commanders on the force couldn’t believe he could afford it. “The joke was like, ‘hang on, this guy’s come back from the Narcotics Task Force and he turns up in a $100,000 car? He must be selling the drugs he is confiscating!'”

He spent 7 years in law enforcement before growing tired of the chaos.
Eventually, Alex quit law enforcement in 2021 to focus on his side hustle, which eventually become his main source of cash flow.

“The Narcotics Task Force developed me as a leader,” he championed his former employer, saying it made him feel “fearless” to clock in every day. “Being a Detective taught me to be level-headed, neutral, even amid controlled chaos, because ultimately that’s what it was every day.”

He’s brought the skills learned as a police officer into his own business, and now owns 30 ATMs — although he has clients who own 1,400 machines around the country — and made one of his former sergeants the Chief Operating Officer of his business.

Since beginning his own ATM business, he purchased his dream car and moved to a luxury apartment.
Alex even launched his own mentorship program to help people achieve what he has, and through his company ATMtogether.com, he rakes in $8 million every year.

“What I tell people is the best officers are people that come from a customer service background – they know how to talk to the public,” he said. “And in business, it’s the same, people are looking for guidance.”

While his days as a police officer are long gone, he holds onto the lessons he learned and doesn’t regret a thing.

Despite the chaos of his previous day job, Alex, who has future plans to dip into crypto ATMs, doesn’t regret ever being an officer of the law.

“I will always remember the 7 years being in law enforcement,” he said. “It was one of the best experiences I could ever dream of.”

