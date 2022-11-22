The share price of BrainChip rose almost 3% today, 11:49 AM AEDT, 24 November. On 20 November, the company appointed Nandan Nayampally as its chief marketing officer. In the morning trading session, shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) jumped 2.877% higher despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. Following the rise, one share of BrainChip was valued at AU$0.715 on the ASX as of 11:49 AM AEDT, 24 November 2022. Shares of BrainChip were also outperforming its technology sector peers around the same time.

1 DAY AGO