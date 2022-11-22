Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Which 5 ASX-listed mining penny stocks made the news today? | Kalkine Media
A-Cap Energy (ASX:ACB) ) reported results from the recently completed reverse circulation at its Wilconi Ni-Co. Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) said Chalice West Project drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022. Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) reports encouraging drilling results from the A1 Mine. Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) to raise A$5M. Mitre Mining Corporation (ASX: MMC) to acquire 100% of Bellpark Minerals.
kalkinemedia.com
Here's why Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) shares close in green today?
Galileo informed today (23 November) that drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel find has returned rhodium samples. On the back of the news, the company's shares closed at AU$1.10 each, up 5.26% today. This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.03% up at 17,379.50 points. Shares of ASX-listed Galileo Mining...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s why Codrus’ (ASX:CDR) shares are exploding today
The share price of Codrus Minerals was quoted 132% strong at 10:33 AM AEDT on the ASX today. The company has secured a large-scale, niobium-rich, high-grade rare earths project in Western Australia. The project allows Codrus to diversify into critical minerals space and strengthen its current gold and copper assets.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
kalkinemedia.com
How are PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) shares faring post A$30M equity raise?
PolyNovo completed raising AU$30 million through an institutional placement today. Meanwhile, the company’s shares were trading 8.612% lower on ASX at 12:51 PM AEDT today. Today, the medical device developer PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) announced that it had received commitments to subscribe to new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to an institutional placement of AU$30 million.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Propsect’s (ASX:PSC) shares faring post AGM update?
Prospect’s shares closed 25.93% higher at AU$0.17 apiece on annual general meeting update. Mark Wheatley, the non-executive chairman of Prospect, said that the Arcadia Lithium Project is positioned for growth. Shares of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) had gained on ASX on Wednesday (23 November 2022) as the company has...
kalkinemedia.com
How have BHP’s (ASX:BHP) shares performed lately?
Shares of BHP were trading 1.377% higher today (24 November). BHP revised the proposal terms to acquire OZL as the board rejected the original. The company has offered a cash consideration of AU$28.25 per OZL share. Shares of Australian commodities producer BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) were spotted trading in the...
kalkinemedia.com
Which 2 ASX-listed technology penny stocks are raising capital? | Kalkine Media
Pearl Global (ASX: PG1) announces that it has received binding commitments to raise up to $6.82 million through a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 454.7 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of $0.015 per New Share. EP&T Global (ASX: EPX) announces the launch of a capital raising at an offer price of A$0.025 per new ordinary share to raise approximately A$5.0 million. Watch this show to know more.
kalkinemedia.com
What is weighing on City Chic’s (ASX:CCX) shares on ASX today?
Today City Chic has released its FY22 business updates as addressed by the Chairman at the AGM. Followed by this update, City Chic’s share price dropped by 26.432% on ASX at 1:06 PM AEDT. Shares of the apparel retailer City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) were trading significantly lower on...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX 200 opens flat l City Chic and Perpetual on investors' radar on Friday
ASX 200 opens flat; Nanosonics gain over 4%. Australian shares opened marginally lower on Friday. The ASX 200 fell marginally in the opening trade, down 2.40 points, or 0.033%, to 7,239.40. On Thursday, the benchmark ASX 200 index ended 0.15% higher at 7,241.8 points. City Chic chief executive Phil Ryan warned of margin contraction. ASIC places interim stop orders on two Perpetual Funds. Watch this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) in the news today?
Regis Resources held its annual general meeting on 24 November 2022. The company has registered a record gold production of 437koz in FY2022. Regis has marked an EBITDA of AU$336 million in FY2022. Australia-based gold producer and explorer Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL), held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today (24...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s driving BrainChip’s (ASX:BRN) shares higher on ASX today?
The share price of BrainChip rose almost 3% today, 11:49 AM AEDT, 24 November. On 20 November, the company appointed Nandan Nayampally as its chief marketing officer. In the morning trading session, shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) jumped 2.877% higher despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. Following the rise, one share of BrainChip was valued at AU$0.715 on the ASX as of 11:49 AM AEDT, 24 November 2022. Shares of BrainChip were also outperforming its technology sector peers around the same time.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Jiayin Group (JFIN) stock soaring in morning trading today?
The JFIN stock was up nearly 10 per cent in the morning trading on November 23. The company reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday. Revenue of Jiayin Group Inc. surged 55 per cent YoY in the latest quarter. The stocks of the major Chinese...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much Woodside (ASX:WDS) has gained in last one month
The share price of Woodside Energy was quoted lower today (25 November 2022). However, the shares have gained more than 6% in the last one month and have moved up almost 29% in the last six months. The company has marked a record revenue of US$5,858 million in its September...
kalkinemedia.com
What is behind Kogan’s (ASX:KGN) upward march on ASX today?
Kogan shared some business updates from FY22 today. Backed by this update, Kogan’s share price went up over 9% on ASX at 1:18 PM AEDT today (24 November 2022). Online retailer Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) came up with its FY22 business updates as addressed by the Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ruslan Kogan, today. Followed by this update, Kogan was spotted trading on a stronger note on ASX on Thursday afternoon.
kalkinemedia.com
How have Novonix’ (ASX:NVX) shares performed in a year?
Shares of Novonix were trading in the green today (23 November), up 0.429% as of 11:02 AM AEDT. Novonix launched a new pilot production facility for cathode materials this year. The battery producer is in negotiations with the US DOE for US$150-million grant funding. In today’s morning trading session, shares...
kalkinemedia.com
Abacus Property (ASX:ABP) affirms distribution guidance, shares fall
Abacus Property is expected to distribute dividend of 18.4 cents per share in FY23. The company ended the first quarter of FY23 at gearing of 6%. Diversified property group Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) on Wednesday (23 November 2022) affirmed its payout guidance for the financial year 2023 (FY23) while sharing an annual general meeting 2022 update. In addition to this, the group has provided an operational update for the first quarter of FY23.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices bounced above the key $1,750 level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,755.00. High interest rates...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media| What did Besra Gold, Exopharm and Rafaella Resources announce on the ASX?
The Board of Besra Gold (ASX: BEZ) advises the market that it is in advanced discussions with its substantial shareholder, Quantum Metals Recovery, to provide up to US$300 million in financial support, commencing as soon as CY2023, by way of a gold offtake purchase facility. Rafaella Resources (ASX:RFR) announces that the company has obtained a detailed metallurgical report on the Horden Lake deposit that was conducted by Resource Development in 2012. Genetic medicine and exosome-based drug-delivery company Exopharm (ASX:EX1) has entered into a non-dilutive cash loan agreement with Radium Capital, providing early access to a significant part of the Research and Development tax incentive for FY 2022-2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
Comments / 0