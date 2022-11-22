Read full article on original website
Related
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate
It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
The Most Violent Christmas Movies Ever
For most people, the worst violence they encounter on Christmas is getting into a shoving match with someone over the last Cabbage Patch Doll or Tickle Me Elmo at the toy store. But while the majority of holiday movies tend to aim for a warmer, fuzzier register of emotions, there is a surprisingly robust subcategory of Christmas movies that present far more aggressive visions of the season.
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Features A De-Aged Harrison Ford
Every Indiana Jones needs to be a thrill ride right out of the gate... and apparently, the best way to achieve that for the upcoming fifth film was digitally de-aging Harrison Ford. The team behind the latest entry in the franchise was struggling to figure out what the next iconic opening sequence would be, and after much deliberation, they figured out their angle. Rumors of a de-aged Harrison Ford had been floating around following a photo of the actor wearing motion-capture dots on his face, but a recent report from Empire has officially confirmed it. Of course, this kind of tech isn’t without its detractors. A lot of people weren’t even sure if Ford would reprise his role in the first place, let alone go to these kinds of lengths for the production.
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Autopsies on Dead Animals as a Child
Jenna Ortega recently revealed some very Wednesday Addams-esque facts about herself, including that she used to play with dead animals. "I'm a weirdo in like...I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger," Ortega shared. "Like, little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard,"...
Machine Gun Kelly Returns to Rap With New Song ‘Taurus’
Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping again on his latest single, "Taurus." On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Machine Gun Kelly premiered the new video for his new song "Taurus," which is the title track of his latest semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Over moody productions, MGK raps about his mental health as he deals with the pressure of being a famous music artist.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
The Worst Marvel Moments of 2022
Marvel, we love you. We already made a list of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe moments of 2022. It’s got great stuff on it! This is not personal. But 2022 was not a Hall of Fame year for Marvel. There were some highlights that reminded us why we love these wild superhero stories in the first place. There were also a couple of moments that made us wonder whether the comic book industrial complex had gotten just a bit too massive and unwieldy. This year alone, Marvel released three big-screen movies — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — three Disney+ series — Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and two Disney+ one-off specials — Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With that much stuff coming out all at once, is it any wonder the studio’s quality control might have dipped a little?
When and Where to Catch Rudolph and Frosty on TV This Year
With the news of the Peanuts specials being totally unavailable on cable TV this year, it made me a bit weary of other beloved holiday specials. If your family gathers around the TV to watch Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, you don't need to worry about your traditions. These holiday favorites will be airing on CBS and Freeform this season.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
Yep, ‘Nope’ Is Now on Streaming
Today’s the day, horror fans: Nope is finally on streaming. It’s the latest movie from Jordan Peele, who has quickly become one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood. Following Get Out, and Us, his Nope tells the story of the proprietors of a California horse ranch (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who witness an unidentified flying object in the skies over their property, and set out to document the first undeniable proof of alien life.
BTS Fans Discover Suga Seemingly Has Cat Based on Camera Roll Screenshot
During the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Nov. 20, BTS' Jungkook performed his new song "Dreamers," and his bandmates showed their support on Instagram. But on Suga's Instagram Story, one post in particular caught fans' eye: a camera roll screen recording that showed a mysterious cat. The surprise cat glimpse...
Korean Music Icon J.Y. Park Receives Backlash After Criticizing Skills of Fans Who Do His Dance Challenge
Dance challenges are a staple these days with TikTok blowing up songs and sound bites featuring choreography mimicked by thousands. However, one K-pop dance challenge set to "Groove Back" by Korean music icon J.Y. Park has resulted in backlash after Park critiqued fans' dance moves online. On his Instagram, Park...
2022 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 American Music Awards have almost arrived, with win after win from every genre of music. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 50th annual awards show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This show is completely voted by the fans from music released in the past year. Wayne Brady will be hosting the telecast that will air live at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0